Engineering Leaders Under 40, Class of 2022
The future of automation, engineering and manufacturing relies on the younger workforce, and these 36 individuals are here to advance their industries now and for years to come.
CFE Media and Technology is honored to introduce the Engineering Leaders Under 40, Class of 2022. These 36 professionals under the age of 40 are making significant contributions to the success of their companies and the industries they serve. With less than 10% of the automation and controls workforce being under the age of 40 (see Control Engineering Career and Salary Survey, 2022), seeing the passion from the following Leaders offers hope to the future of engineering.
The Class of 2022 includes well-trained and highly driven professionals who show no signs of slowing down. Srividya Govindarajan at Unilever, for example, as the company’s first female plant director in India, turned a closing facility into a top-performing factory, enabling digital transformation and improving efficiencies. And Josh Landrum at Arclin USA designed and installed a wastewater discharge system for his facility, saving the plant more than $400,000 in annual costs.
Read more about Srividya, Josh and 34 more outstanding Leaders below. Learn more about the program and how to nominate a colleague for 2023 at www.controleng.com/EngineeringLeaders; nominations open April 3, 2023.
Engineering Leaders Under 40, Class of 2022
- Zain Ali, Brunei Fertilizer Industries sdn bhd
- Rekha Basra, Hargrove Controls + Automation
- Jeffrey Blair, Rockwell Automation
- Meredith Byrne, Applied Control Engineering
- Domenick Cappelli, Rittal North America LLC
- Rob Delles, Hargrove Controls + Automation
- Alfonso Ducreux, Tesco Controls
- Joseph Geoghegan, Panacea Technologies Inc.
- Srividya Govindarajan, Unilever
- Adam Greear, Syscon Automation
- Ryan Grove, Hargrove Controls + Automation
- Monica Guess, Sullair LLC
- Tommaso Helwig, Ultimation Industries LLC
- Kathryn Kreitzer, Danfoss
- JR Landeen, Syscon Automation
- Josh Landrum, Arclin USA LLC
- Arthur Laszczewski, Grantek
- Ben Lester, Factory Technologies
- Warren Leung, Siemens Mobility Ltd.
- Jason Liu, Eckart America Corp.
- Joshua Machado, JTI Electrical & Instrumentation LLC
- Shachi Mangoli, Florida Power & Light Co.
- Derek McCretton, NeoMatrix Inc.
- Zac Nelson, Pico MES
- Sean Phillips, Hargrove Controls + Automation
- Alicia Ramírez Mata, Frenkel Engineering
- Joseph Reckamp, Seeq
- Dylan Reid, Interstates Inc.
- Jennifer Ryan, Applied Control Engineering
- Corey Schoff, Malisko Engineering Inc.
- David Siegel, Predictronics Corp.
- James Tacey, Hargrove Controls + Automation
- William Tomhon, Panacea Technologies Inc.
- Chengyu (Kevin) Wang, Yokogawa
- Steve Wishau, Pico MES
- Scott Zukewich, Real Time Automation Inc.
Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.