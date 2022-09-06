Twelve of the 36 Engineering Leaders Under 40, Class of 2022. Top row, left to right: Kathryn Kreitzer, Chengyu Wang, Zac Nelson, Shachi Mangoli, Joshua Machado and Monica Guess. Bottom row, left to right: Derek McCretton, Srividya Govindaraja, William Tomhon, Warren Leung, Alfonso Ducreux and Joseph Reckamp.

CFE Media and Technology is honored to introduce the Engineering Leaders Under 40, Class of 2022. These 36 professionals under the age of 40 are making significant contributions to the success of their companies and the industries they serve. With less than 10% of the automation and controls workforce being under the age of 40 (see Control Engineering Career and Salary Survey, 2022), seeing the passion from the following Leaders offers hope to the future of engineering.

The Class of 2022 includes well-trained and highly driven professionals who show no signs of slowing down. Srividya Govindarajan at Unilever, for example, as the company’s first female plant director in India, turned a closing facility into a top-performing factory, enabling digital transformation and improving efficiencies. And Josh Landrum at Arclin USA designed and installed a wastewater discharge system for his facility, saving the plant more than $400,000 in annual costs.

Read more about Srividya, Josh and 34 more outstanding Leaders below. Learn more about the program and how to nominate a colleague for 2023 at www.controleng.com/EngineeringLeaders; nominations open April 3, 2023.

Engineering Leaders Under 40, Class of 2022

