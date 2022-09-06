2022 Engineering Leader Under 40: Zain Ali, 35

Zain Ali, Senior Instrument & Control Engineer, Brunei Fertilizer Industries Sdn Bhd, Kuala Belait, Brunei

Zain Ali, 35

Senior Instrument & Control Engineer

Brunei Fertilizer Industries Sdn Bhd

Kuala Belait, Brunei

BS Electrical Engineering; University of Engineering & Technology, Lahore

Why Zain is an Engineering Leader

Zain Ali is an International Society of Automation (ISA) Certified Automation Professional (CAP) and an inspiration to local automation professionals. As Chair membership of the Process Measurement and Control Division (PMCD) increased to 5,000 members, Zain formed the ISA Pakistan section and became its first elected president, providing a common platform for ideas sharing and helping to shape the future of the automation profession. Zain has presented papers at the annual ISA Process Industry Conference: Improving Alarms and HMI Graphics Design for an Ammonia Plant and Why & How to Conduct Automation Reliability Review on an Operational Ammonia Plant.

Achievements, Advancement & Career-related Industry Contributions

Zain has taken many initiatives in his job, especially related to process safety and reliability of the plant. He has directly trained 15+ engineers and 50+ technicians with organized training plans and acts as an inspiration to many others. Zain has worked in greenfield fertilizer projects, front-end engineering design (FEED), basic engineering, detailed engineering design, construction and commissioning. His contributions include post-startup issues resolution, maintenance and reliability of the plant.

Non-work-related Activities & Hobbies

Zain works as a volunteer with the ISA and assists in shaping the future of the industry. Automation is Zain’s passion; he delivered lectures in 2021 to underprivileged students of higher secondary schools after school hours in local educational institutes.

Interesting Details

Zain is proficient at social and interpersonal skills, has a smile on his face all the time and easily makes friends with everyone. He likes to read books centered around human behavior, history, leadership and self-improvement. He is a member of Toastmasters International and listens to TED Talks.

Why Zain chose this career

Zain says that automation is everywhere, from the depths of the oceans (e.g., submarines) to the skies (e.g., spaceships and satellites).

Original content can be found at Control Engineering.

