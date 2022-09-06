2022 Engineering Leader Under 40: Domenick Cappelli, 38

Domenick Cappelli, Lead Manufacturing Engineer, Rittal North America LLC, Urbana, OH

Domenick Cappelli, 38

Lead Manufacturing Engineer

Rittal North America LLC

Urbana, OH, United States

BS Mechanical Engineering, Wright State University

Why Domenick is an Engineering Leader

Domenick Cappelli epitomizes modern manufacturing engineering. He balances the ability to remain fluid with ever-changing customer demand and yet thorough in core competency development. He has a broad range of skillsets, including machine guarding, new equipment acquisition, foam in place gasket, manual welding, punching, forming, laser cutting, MTM and lean principles. Domenick seeks to fully understand all of his projects and isn’t afraid to share his knowledge within the team. Domenick completes far more work load than any of Rittal’s other 16 engineers at the Urbana, OH, location. He is well respected within the facility and often times, the go-to engineer.

Achievements, Advancement & Career-related Industry Contributions

Domenick was hired as an intern at Rittal while attending Wright State University. In 2009, he was hired directly as a Manufacturing Engineer. In 2014, he was made the Lead Engineer within the Manufacturing Engineering Department. He has directly led multiple capital expenditure projects, including a highly complex $7 million automated punching, forming and welding line.

Non-work-related Activities & Hobbies

Domenick enjoys travel, his car and his family. An example of Domenick’s personal behavior that is reflected in his professional behavior: Domenick saved enough money to buy his dream vehicle outright with cash. While he purchased a sporty vehicle, he refused to go over the speed limit due to the break-in period and he had installed a device to monitor his driving for purpose of lowering his insurance costs. Domenick is as disciplined in his personal life as he is professional life.

Interesting Details

Domenick is an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. He is devoted to family and has his mother living with him. Whether it is family or friends, he would do anything to support others and make them successful! Domenick is a genuinely good person and doesn’t judge others. He is steadfast and relentless when confronted with a problem statement. He provides solutions, not just problems.

Why Domenick chose this career

Domenick chose to be a manufacturing engineer because he has a disciplined and analytical approach to problem solving, but also because he gets personal satisfaction from helping his team and the workforce he serves.

Original content can be found at Control Engineering.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.