2022 Engineering Leader Under 40: Meredith Byrne, 29

Meredith Byrne, Project Manager, Applied Control Engineering, Newark, DE

Meredith Byrne, 29

Project Manager

Applied Control Engineering

Newark, DE, United States

BS Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, University of Delaware

Why Meredith is an Engineering Leader

Meredith Byrne has had tremendous success in her career, especially in the last couple of years as she transitioned from engineering to project management. She takes responsibility for her projects and works hard to make sure the team and her customers have everything they need to achieve success. Additionally, Meredith works to support engineering tasks and mentors fellow engineers and project managers.

Achievements, Advancement & Career-related Industry Contributions

After graduating from the University of Delaware, Meredith began her career at ACE as an automation engineer supporting clients in the pharmaceutical industry. After 5 years working in the field with a variety of SCADA technologies, she took on a leadership role in ACE’s project management organization. She now leads project teams of all sizes and has contributed to development of the newly formed Project Management Office (PMO) at ACE. This has included developing new tools to streamline project metrics, working closely with project teams to manage schedule and deliverables, and generating new ways to improve customer and subcontractor relations. Most recently, Meredith has taken on management of several cybersecurity project efforts and an internal cybersecurity committee. This is a new business target for ACE and Meredith has risen to the challenge.

Non-work-related Activities & Hobbies

This spring Meredith began learning ceramics and picked up the hobby quickly. She wanted to enjoy a hobby that is creative where you use your hands to make something out of nothing! Meredith now makes custom bowls and cups for her family and friends and hopes to become skilled enough to make larger items.

Interesting Details

Meredith ran Division I Cross Country/Track and Field for the University of Delaware and has been running competitively since she was 10 years old. She competes on ACE’s corporate distance medley relay team, which runs at the internationally known Penn Relays held in Philadelphia every April. Meredith also likes to golf, play volleyball and hike with her dog, Bob.

Why Meredith chose this career

“I chose engineering as a career path because I love the fast-paced and active nature of the chemical industry and wanted to choose a path where I worked on something different every day,” said Meredith. “I enjoy problem-solving and have excellent organizational skills, which eventually led me to management within engineering. I also really enjoy working with others and helping to grow their skills as well as my own – everyone in engineering knows that you can’t do it alone!”

Original content can be found at Control Engineering.

