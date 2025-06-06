The best of Plant Engineering: May 2025

The Plant Engineering audience read articles covering condition monitoring, generative AI and attracting younger workers in the month of May. Discover insights on these topics and more with our top 10 articles here.

Being intentional about goals when developing a condition monitoring (CM) project roadmap leads to earlier wins and long-term success.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming predictive maintenance by improving failure predictions, optimizing workflows and creating a self-improving system that enhances asset reliability and efficiency.

There’s been a push to reshore manufacturing jobs to the U.S. But manufacturers are struggling to hire Gen Z workers even as their workforce ages. Are there practical ways to make manufacturing appealing to younger workers?

Proper placement of emergency safety equipment is determined by OSHA regulations, industry guidelines and insurance requirements.

Intelligent energy management solutions enable industrial operators to optimize energy use, reduce costs and enhance plant performance.

This panel of experts reveals some of the top manufacturing maintenance trends. From artificial intelligence and machine learning to predictive maintenance, you’ll want to watch and implement these strategies.

Artificial intelligence-based tools provide remarkable insights leading to improvements in any domain that can be characterized with data.

This guide breaks down the path to maintenance maturity, helping leaders understand where they stand today and what steps they can take to build a smarter and more efficient operation.

The use of VFDs is becoming mandatory because of many new motor designs. Watch these upcoming trends.

Learn how manufacturers can manage the balance between connectivity and the large capital expenditures to modernize and what plants will be able to do in the future as a result.