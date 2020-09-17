Younger workforce leads the way for manufacturing

Events and Awards

2020 has certainly been a challenging year, to say the least. The global impact of COVID-19 on health and safety, the economy, education, manufacturing and distribution—among many other affected areas—is devastating, humbling even. It is among these uncertain times that Control Engineering and Plant Engineering are incredibly honored to introduce 34 manufacturing professionals under the age of 40 who have and continue to make significant contributions to their industries.

The Class of 2020 Engineering Leaders Under 40 is a unique group of young individuals who jump at the chance to solve a problem, however big or small. They are each dedicated to their profession, driven by passions to learn, tinker, design and make a positive impact on their community and beyond. Asa Burke at Porex, for example, worked day and night to develop for mass production a porous, liquid/aerosol barrier for the pipette tips used in automated testing equipment, which has been instrumental with COVID-19. Then there’s Camila Jarrin at Elite Spice who works daily to prevent common food-borne illnesses such as Salmonella and E. coli.

Read about the contributions from each of the Engineering Leaders Under 40, Class of 2020, using the links below, and CFE Media and Technology aims to honor these individuals at the annual Engineering Awards in Manufacturing dinner in Spring 2021, in downtown Chicago (in-person event is tentative at this time).

For information on how to nominate for 2021, visit www.controleng.com/EngineeringLeaders.

Engineering Leaders Under 40, Class of 2020