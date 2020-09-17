2020 Engineering Leader Under 40: Mostafa Bayati, 32

Events and Awards

Mostafa Bayati, 32, Senior Controls Engineer, Siemens, Saint-Laurent, Québec, Canada, MS Mechatronics & Automation, University of Saskatchewan

Mostafa recently finished a project as SCADA lead in a major Canadian airport and is currently preparing to start a new challenge at Siemens as a Senior Controls Engineer. As a young engineer, he has extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of control systems including design, programming, commissioning and troubleshooting. He is a lifelong learner and always stays current with latest technologies. Among his accomplishments, Mostafa has published three textbooks and several articles in international journals.

Fun fact: Mostafa enjoys mentoring prospective engineers and helping them to understand career opportunities in automation and electrical engineering.