Events and Awards

2020 Engineering Leader Under 40: Mostafa Bayati, 32

Senior Controls Engineer, Siemens, Saint-Laurent, Québec, Canada, MS Mechatronics & Automation, University of Saskatchewan

By Amanda Pelliccione September 17, 2020
Mostafa recently finished a project as SCADA lead in a major Canadian airport and is currently preparing to start a new challenge at Siemens as a Senior Controls Engineer. As a young engineer, he has extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of control systems including design, programming, commissioning and troubleshooting. He is a lifelong learner and always stays current with latest technologies. Among his accomplishments, Mostafa has published three textbooks and several articles in international journals.

Fun fact: Mostafa enjoys mentoring prospective engineers and helping them to understand career opportunities in automation and electrical engineering.

Amanda Pelliccione
Author Bio: Amanda is the Research Director and Project Manager of Awards Programs for CFE Media and its publications.