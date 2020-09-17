Need continuing education credits? Join Us For Five Days of Education on the Industry's Leading Topics beginning October 5th!Save Your Seat
2020 Engineering Leader Under 40: Mohamed Abuali, 38

Managing Partner, IoTco LLC, Cincinnati, Ohio, BS Systems Engineering, University of Arizona, MS Industrial Engineering, American University, Cairo, Egypt, PhD Industrial Engineering, University of Cincinnati

By Amanda Pelliccione September 17, 2020
In his 18 years of working in manufacturing, Mohamed has learned extensively about plant connectivity, data acquisition, manufacturing execution, planning, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence. His resume includes big company names, such as IBM, Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Toyota, and Mohamed has co-founded two companies, FORCAM and IoTco, to serve manufacturers with the latest technologies and training for the Internet of Things (IoT)/manufacturing execution systems (MES), connectivity solutions and a training academy to drive manufacturing productivity.

Fun fact: Mohamed was only 15 years old when he attended his first day of undergraduate school at the University of Arizona.

