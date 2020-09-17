2020 Engineering Leader Under 40: Oladeji Andrew, 23
While working on a research project sponsored by Sandia National Laboratories, Oladeji made an original contribution in developing a centrifuge curing method to fabricate epoxy composites with nanoparticles less than 200 nm in diameter. Oladeji’s work with plastic materials fabrication has continued into his career at Niagara Bottling, where he specializes in line management systems (LMS) integration, testing and implementation. As a Lead Project Engineer, he is responsible for an LMS-commissioning project at a 4-line plant in Houston, as well as supporting many of the company’s 35 plants across the country.
Fun fact: An avid baseball fan, Oladeji launched a daily baseball podcast, Baseball Connection, and played Division III baseball in college.