Need continuing education credits? Join Us For Five Days of Education on the Industry's Leading Topics beginning October 5th!Save Your Seat
Events and Awards

2020 Engineering Leader Under 40: Oladeji Andrew, 23

Manufacturing Technology Project Engineer, Niagara Bottling LLC, Diamond Bar, Calif., BS General Engineering, Harvey Mudd College

By Amanda Pelliccione September 17, 2020
Oladeji Andrew, 23, Manufacturing Technology Project Engineer, Niagara Bottling LLC, Diamond Bar, Calif., BS General Engineering, Harvey Mudd College

Oladeji Andrew, 23
Manufacturing Technology Project Engineer
Niagara Bottling LLC
Diamond Bar, Calif.
BS General Engineering, Harvey Mudd College

While working on a research project sponsored by Sandia National Laboratories, Oladeji made an original contribution in developing a centrifuge curing method to fabricate epoxy composites with nanoparticles less than 200 nm in diameter. Oladeji’s work with plastic materials fabrication has continued into his career at Niagara Bottling, where he specializes in line management systems (LMS) integration, testing and implementation. As a Lead Project Engineer, he is responsible for an LMS-commissioning project at a 4-line plant in Houston, as well as supporting many of the company’s 35 plants across the country.

Fun fact: An avid baseball fan, Oladeji launched a daily baseball podcast, Baseball Connection, and played Division III baseball in college.

Related Articles
Amanda Pelliccione
Author Bio: Amanda is the Research Director and Project Manager of Awards Programs for CFE Media and its publications.