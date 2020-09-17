2020 Engineering Leader Under 40: Ameet Bathiya, 31

Events and Awards

Ameet Bathiya, 31, Plant Engineer, Protech Powder Coatings Inc., Strongsville, Ohio, BS Mechanical Engineering, Modern College of Engineering, India, MS Mechanical Engineering, Cleveland State University

Ameet has played a vital role in maintenance strategy at Protech Powder Coatings by managing the company’s preventive maintenance program and reducing annual maintenance costs by 25% in 2018 and by an additional 5% in 2019. The program has reduced downtime, reduced energy costs, increased production efficiencies from 67% to 75%, and reduced material movement by 50%. Ameet has been working closely with the Ohio EPA to obtain air permits and water discharge permits to ultimately reduce pollutants released into the environment. He has also implemented new safety devices and designed an NFPA-compliant warehousing racking system to accommodate more than 3,000 skids for storage.

Fun fact: Ameet’s interest in engineering stems from his father and he began with touring local manufacturing companies in the 6th grade.