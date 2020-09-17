Events and Awards

Asa Burke, 27, Product Development Engineering Manager, Porex, Fairburn, Ga., BS Mechanical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology

2020 Engineering Leader Under 40: Asa Burke, 27

Asa has quickly risen within Porex as top engineering talent, and in the 3 years since being hired, he has been promoted three times and is now responsible for half of the New Product Development department, managing both the hourly technicians and the salaried engineers on his team. In 2020 upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he urgently developed for mass production a porous, liquid/aerosol barrier for the pipette tips used in automated testing equipment. It was a fast-paced project that required a lot of late nights, but he pushed through and was able to satisfy the customer’s very strict requirements.

Fun fact: Asa competes in volleyball tournaments around the South East and volunteers his time to build houses in impoverished communities.