2020 Engineering Leader Under 40: Eric Angulo, 28

Events and Awards

Eric Angulo, 28, Project Manager/Automation Engineer, Plus Groups, Cincinnati, Ohio, BS Chemical Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Eric has successfully delivered solutions for multinational clients through design, programming, construction oversight and startup implementation spanning a variety of industries and system platforms. His expertise ranges from designing and programming complete facilities process automation system to first in its industry OEM skid-based systems. Eric is client-focused, detail-oriented and always working to provide his customers, internal and external, the best overall solution regardless of platform or product.

Fun fact: Eric is volunteers locally throughout the year to assist his community with tasks such as delivering Christmas presents to underprivileged children and distributing face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.