2020 Engineering Leader Under 40: Jayashri Aja, 28
Customer Success Manager, Rockwell Automation, Eagleville, Pa., BS Industrial Engineering, Pennsylvania State University
Jayashri Aja, 28
Customer Success Manager
Rockwell Automation
Eagleville, Pa.
BS Industrial Engineering, Pennsylvania State University
Jayashri is a passionate leader for female representation and cultural diversity in automation and manufacturing. She has lobbied in Washington, DC, on behalf of Women in Manufacturing, for which she is a local chapter chair, for programs meant to provide opportunities for women to pursue STEM careers. Jayashri was co-lead for Rockwell Automation Women in The Field, a prestigious position held for 2 years. She has mentored dozens of Rockwell Automation employees helping them craft their unique leadership styles and career paths.
Fun fact: As an ASA 101 certified sailor, Jayashri loves being able to pilot a vessel that relies entirely on renewable energy sources and physics.