2020 Engineering Leader Under 40: Jayashri Aja, 28

Jayashri Aja, 28, Customer Success Manager, Rockwell Automation, Eagleville, Pa., BS Industrial Engineering, Pennsylvania State University

Jayashri is a passionate leader for female representation and cultural diversity in automation and manufacturing. She has lobbied in Washington, DC, on behalf of Women in Manufacturing, for which she is a local chapter chair, for programs meant to provide opportunities for women to pursue STEM careers. Jayashri was co-lead for Rockwell Automation Women in The Field, a prestigious position held for 2 years. She has mentored dozens of Rockwell Automation employees helping them craft their unique leadership styles and career paths.

Fun fact: As an ASA 101 certified sailor, Jayashri loves being able to pilot a vessel that relies entirely on renewable energy sources and physics.