2020 Engineering Leader Under 40: Ron Brash, 31

Ron Brash, 31, Director of Cyber Security Insights, Verve Industrial Protection, Florissant, Mo., AS Information Technology & Applied Systems, Vancouver Island University, BS Technology, Security & Network Administration, British Columbia Institute of Technology, MS Computer Science, Concordia University

Ron is an experienced technology consultant and seasoned cybersecurity specialist with deep expertise in critical systems, network security, deep packet inspection, IoT/cloud dashboard, data analytics and secure embedded software development. He leads Verve’s research on vulnerabilities, cyber risk and firmware in OT/critical infrastructure. Ron’s insights and analysis help inform the company’s technology and product direction, and provide valuable guidance in client engagements. His experience in the industrial industry has led to his recent nomination as Vice President of the International Society of Automation (ISA) Montreal, a nonprofit setting the standard for automation globally.

Fun fact: Prior to pursuing a career in industrial cybersecurity, Ron was a professional wakeboarder.