Plant Engineering most-viewed content, March 2023

The top 10 Plant Engineering most-viewed content online in February 2023 posted over the last three months covered condition-based maintenance, AI and sustainability, valve priorities and more. Catch up with a link to each article below.

What if there was a way to protect facility assets and ensure little to no downtime of plant machinery?

In the quest to reduce methane emissions and improve sustainability in the oil and natural gas industry, the use of artificial intelligence in plunger lift systems is proving to be a promising solution.

Certain valves are suited for certain areas and applications. Four areas on what to prioritize when choosing a valve are highlighted.

There are several important considerations when selecting flyback diodes that can make the difference in reliable design and extending the life span of the system.

Before manufacturers can define their ESG goals in the new year and beyond, it’s important to understand the full scope of ESG and why it’s important

How do you lubricate a 120-ton gear the height of a four-story building that sits outdoors or in a dusty plant environment, while meeting safety, environmental and operating cost constraints?

The oil and gas industry is facing a skills gap and companies are integrating industrial Internet of Things cloud-based automation to mitigate this problem.

Maintenance programs range from simple to complex. Either choice is correct, as long as it’s followed.

Employers and employees must ensure proper personal protective equipment is in use to keep workers safe and lower risk.

As the global supply chain becomes more complex, an effective forecasting and demand planning system is needed to anticipate future needs accurately.

