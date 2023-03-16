Expert Q&A: Setting up a maintenance program

Courtesy: Donaldson

Maintenance insights

By using technology wisely, maintenance programs in manufacturing facilities can save time and money.

The break-fix model does not work as well as measuring the conditions of systems and then reacting accordingly.

Respondents

Paul Lachance, Industrial Operations Technology Evangelist, On behalf of Brightly Software, Cary, North Carolina

Brent Nelson, Director of Product Management – Aftermarket and Service, Donaldson, Bloomington, Minnesota.

What’s the current trend in maintenance for industrial and manufacturing facilities?

Paul Lachance: Given challenging headwinds in the economy, supply chain and labor force — as well as other uncontrollable factors — industrial and manufacturing leaders are being forced to constantly reevaluate how to stay profitable. And while you can’t control inflationary pressures, you can do the next best thing — operate “lean,” or efficiently, by leveraging technology and other best practices to control cost factors while keeping up with desired quality, safety and team morale.

Using enterprise asset management (EAM) or a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) and turbo-charging these systems by harnessing asset operational data (otherwise known as the Internet of Things, or IoT), will be essential in this environment. The current trend is to find ways to “do more with less” so your business can stay competitive and profitable in these challenging times — computerize maintenance management systems (CMMS) can help you control costs and stay profitable.

Brent Nelson: More facility management teams continue to move to a condition-based maintenance model and away from traditional periodic or fix-when-broken maintenance approaches. The desire for condition-based maintenance is driving the need for more connected machines and real-time data and alerts. This is increasing deployment of local control systems and IoT connectivity to a variety of machines.

What future trends should engineers, plant managers and designers expect for predictive and/or preventive maintenance?

Paul Lachance: Given the rapid entrance of lower-cost, easier to install sensors — combined with the ability to easily access existing data from supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), building automation systems (BAS), smart assets and IoT platforms — engineers and plant managers should expect to see a continued shift away from traditional calendar-based and manually managed usage-based maintenance toward more condition-based or predictive maintenance. It’s more accurate, less evasive on operations and now has viable return-on-investment — even for smaller and less technology-savvy manufacturers.

Brent Nelson: More original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are offering connectivity built into their machines. This data is useful for facility maintenance teams, but it also allows OEMs to offer full-service packages where they can monitor a facility’s equipment remotely and advise end-users on maintenance needs. In addition to monitoring, you’ll start to see more OEMs have the capability and scale to deploy service technicians when they detect a potential performance issue while monitoring from their mobile device or laptop.

Describe the successes from using programs that incorporate predictive, preventive, reliability-centered or reactive maintenance.

Paul Lachance: It has long-ago been proven that run-to-fail, “reactive” or “break-fix” maintenance strategies lose in every way — they’re far more expensive, way more disruptive to operations and less safe, to name just a few of the negatives.

Today, I see manufacturers use simple optimizations, promoting reliability-centered maintenance strategies. To paint a picture, imagine an easy-to-attach, wireless sensor has been added to a pump that once activated broadcasts metrics such as vibration. The system will continuously monitor the pump and generate a work order at the first real sign of cavitation. Catching these problems when small and easy to fix will prevent disruptive and expensive unplanned downtime.

Brent Nelson: At Donaldson, our iCue connected filtration service plans have detected multiple problems for facility maintenance teams. Our product experts monitor dust collection equipment performance and contact users proactively when they determine a potential issue. We’ve seen equipment breakdown, user error and overdue service offenders. Early detection using notifications can help prevent budget-breaking repairs or labor-intensive problems that can lead to downtime and lost productivity.

One example: While monitoring collector performance for a metal fabricator, a product expert discovered the compressed air pressure had increased 150–50 psi above the recommended rating — and that the regulator on the collector for this reading had failed. By quickly addressing the problem, up to $5,000 in expenses were saved by preventing premature filter changeouts and minimizing production downtime.

What types of computer applications are in use to support your maintenance functions?

Paul Lachance: CMMS/EAM has been around for many decades — it’s one of the earliest aspects of software used by manufacturers. Although assets, work orders, spare parts and other tools have always been a key part of management, today’s CMMS is becoming more and more intelligent.

Looking a bit beyond the example of a pump with a simple vibration sensor to indicate if an asset is out of tolerance, more advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms can analyze the trends of inbound data and use data from upcoming preventive maintenance (PM), recent reactive work orders and more to come up with a truly predictive suggestion to stop unplanned downtime. The advanced analytics and capabilities of EAM/CMMS today are creating even stronger return on investment (ROI).

Tell us about a recent maintenance project you’ve worked on that’s innovative, large-scale or otherwise noteworthy.

Paul Lachance: A recent project I was involved in was a five-plant manufacturer with little to no CMMS experience. Like many manufacturers, this organization has an older (and highly experienced) crew that has been having some trouble finding younger talent. Although the team had very little in terms of automation, what I loved about this project was the recognition by the older-generation management team that automating maintenance via CMMS was essential. This included phasing in IoT sensors. It’s clear that the resistance I’ve seen in previous decades from veteran maintenance pros about embracing technology is shifting for the better.

Brent Nelson: On a daily basis, our iCue service team is monitoring and servicing industrial dust collection equipment. We have experience with the full range of facility maintenance projects. Below is an example of a large-scale project we supported:

A global surface-coating company, based in Indiana, with more than 35 production plants was encountering filtration issues at a few sites. One plant with 12 dust collectors was struggling with premature filter breakdown and a time-consuming, manual collector review process.

By setting up iCue service for a trial period, the plant greatly benefited from automated monitoring and a condition-based approach to maintenance. Through iCue’s sensors, several key filter parameters, including temperature and relative humidity were more closely watched and regulated. As a result, the internal maintenance team was able to reduce their labor hours spent on manual checks and use automated notifications and data to stay on top of repairs. The service also helped limit unplanned downtime and lowered the frequency of filter changeouts.

When considering your most effective maintenance strategies, what are the advantages?

Paul Lachance: The most effective maintenance strategies are the ones that the team embrace, see the value in and promote throughout the organization. Fancy technology serves no purpose if it’s not properly implemented and used. Also, it is not just technology that’s supporting optimized operations: it is a combination of tech and best-practice methodologies. Using best-practice methodology tools such as total productive maintenance, 6-Sigma, 5S and others to promote a continuous-improvement, lean-focused environment complimented by CMMS/EAM is key. If you have operational challenges, software won’t fix them. Understanding and solving those problems before automating will yield the best results.

Brent Nelson: More facility management teams continue to move to a condition-based maintenance model and away from traditional periodic or fix-when-broken maintenance approaches. The desire for condition-based maintenance is driving the need for more connected machines and real-time data and alerts. This is increasing deployment of local control systems and IoT connectivity to a variety of machines.

What percentage of your team is focused on maintenance? What percentage of your entire operation is focused on maintenance? How will this change in the next 12 months?

Paul Lachance: Since I come from the technology side, I have a different perspective. The trends show that fewer maintenance professionals can properly handle operations if their organization leans heavily toward preventive maintenance. PMs, including predictive, are far less disruptive on operations, creating less need for firefighting repairs and ultimately resulting in lower staffing needs. If you combine this with the challenges of finding quality maintenance technicians, using EAM/CMMS and operating lean makes a lot of sense. These environments run smoother and safer and are always more profitable.

What are the leading causes of unscheduled downtime and how do you overcome these?

Paul Lachance: The main cause of unplanned downtime is the lack of commitment to a proactive maintenance/operations environment. If you ignore simple little issues with assets, they will come back to bite you with profit-killing unplanned downtime. Periodic inspections and, better yet, using sensors to continuously monitor your assets’ health will allow you to avoid unplanned downtime.

It’s not rocket science, it is simply using the core capabilities of CMMS. As you use CMMS more and more, you’ll get amazing analytics that uncover exactly where your sources of downtime are (i.e., identifying the “bad actors”). Analytics, IoT and other advanced CMMS capabilities can help avoid those disruptive issues, leading to lower costs and increased profitability.

Brent Nelson: The most common issue we see with our customers is a lack of understanding of the equipment and how frequently certain elements should be maintained and replaced (typically filters). Monitoring equipment in real time via a control system or IoT application can identify these needs for service before they lead to production downtime.

What are some of the key challenges for improving maintenance at your facility?

Paul Lachance: In my experience supporting the manufacturing world, one of the biggest challenges I run into is getting upper management to understand the value of EAM/CMMS. It is an investment, but the return on that investment can be significant and materialize relatively quickly. Shortsighted, budget-focused upper management that won’t consider investing in these amazing technologies are consistently one of the biggest challenges to the continued growth and profitability of any manufacturer. Further, it’s very important to get buy-in early on from the team that will be using the system and make sure they’re involved in the implementation process.

Describe the connected devices for remote monitoring your facility incorporates.

Paul Lachance: I support many manufacturers and the sources of data available to drive predictive maintenance are amazing, easy to implement and affordable. There are many types, starting with the old-school, legacy assets that have been around way before computers. Even these dinosaurs, which I say lovingly, can easily be retrofit with all kinds of sensors that measure many metrics, including temperature, pressure, vibration, flow and more. Newer “smart assets” often come out-of-the-box with IoT capabilities to broadcast data. Other systems such as SCADA, BAS and industrial analytics platforms often consolidate data that can drive predictive maintenance.

What new or increased technologies do you plan to implement at your facility?

Paul Lachance: Rather than talk about new cutting-edge technologies, I recommend that manufacturers look at overall software and hardware solutions that can work for them even if their organization is not tech-savvy. The key will be to align with a vendor that can help you immediately and, in the future, as you grow in your technology understanding. Start simple, then add more advanced tech such as IoT, advanced analytics, AI and ML to turbo-charge your operations later. My advice is to find the right vendor that can help you at the infancy stage and apply solutions that grow with you — regardless of your starting point.

What tips would you offer to someone newly tasked with maintenance duties?

Paul Lachance: Honor and learn from the veterans that came before you (and hopefully still work with you). You can learn a ton from these people who have been fixing assets with far less sophisticated tools for possibly decades. Pair up with these men and women where possible, capture their skills and park it in your CMMS. Capture a video of that person fixing a bearing set so you can recall later when performing a PM. Get good instructions and pictures for all tasks, again harnessing the skilled work they do. Once these veterans retire, you will still have the next best thing: a great record of their work in your CMMS so the next generation can use this resource.

Brent Nelson: Leverage your outside partners, including dealers, service companies and OEMs to supplement your maintenance teams. While there is some key production equipment your team needs to have full knowledge of, there are a lot of other machines, such as dust collectors, where leveraging specialized expertise can help supplement your team and benefit the company’s bottom line.

A second tip is to invest in regular training and continuing education for your maintenance team. While learning on the job is a given, increasing your team’s knowledge, skill set and capabilities by investing in their professional development will help increase the plant’s overall safety, efficiency and output. Plus, they’ll find more satisfaction in their roles. Helping your team modernize and automate plant processes will free up their time to tackle more strategic and impactful projects for your company.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.