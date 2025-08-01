Top Plant Engineering articles: June 2025

The top ten most-read articles in June covered topics like electrical safety, integrated PLCs and fall protection.

Courtesy: Shermco Industries

The top ten most-read articles in June covered topics like electrical safety, integrated PLCs and fall protection. Keep reading for more information on these subjects, and others that engineers are interested in.

First published in 1979, NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace, has evolved tremendously over the years. The standard offers 13 electrical safety standards every worker needs to know.

VFDs with built-in PLCs offer an efficient and effective method to create processes for pumping systems.

Falls from heights account for hundreds of workplace fatalities every year. Having a fall protection competent person responsible for overseeing an organization’s fall protection strategy is critical.

Choosing the right grease and proper grease application are essential for implementing a sound lubrication strategy and preventing costly mechanical failures.

The transition of NFPA 70B from a recommended practice to a standard is changing how organizations approach electrical safety. This shift supports a proactive safety culture, reducing workplace accidents and enhancing worker confidence through standardized maintenance protocols.

If artificial intelligence and machine learning are not yet part of your manufacturing facility’s plans, this Q&A can provide advice.

When it comes to digital transformation, modern companies typically come to mind. Companies that are on the cutting edge of technology and want to maintain their competitive edge.

Purdue Polytechnic Institute’s new AutoStore automated storage and retrieval system will offer a logistics and warehousing experience for students.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the supply chain. Companies are automating mundane tasks, but what does the future look like?

Taking seriously the potential performance, fluid life and machine longevity-related issues caused by air is an essential step in a modern plant maintenance plan.











