Top Plant Engineering articles: June 2025

The top ten most-read articles in June covered topics like electrical safety, integrated PLCs and fall protection. Keep reading for more information on these subjects, and others that engineers are interested in.
1. NFPA 70E requirements: The baker’s dozen of electrical safety
First published in 1979, NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace, has evolved tremendously over the years. The standard offers 13 electrical safety standards every worker needs to know.
2. Use VFDs with integrated PLCs for safe and reliable pumping systems
VFDs with built-in PLCs offer an efficient and effective method to create processes for pumping systems.
3. A fall-protection competent person could save your life
Falls from heights account for hundreds of workplace fatalities every year. Having a fall protection competent person responsible for overseeing an organization’s fall protection strategy is critical.
4. How choosing the best grease can reduce mechanical failures
Choosing the right grease and proper grease application are essential for implementing a sound lubrication strategy and preventing costly mechanical failures.
5. How to integrate NFPA 70B with OSHA requirements
The transition of NFPA 70B from a recommended practice to a standard is changing how organizations approach electrical safety. This shift supports a proactive safety culture, reducing workplace accidents and enhancing worker confidence through standardized maintenance protocols.
6. Experts offer advice on using AI and machine learning in asset management
If artificial intelligence and machine learning are not yet part of your manufacturing facility’s plans, this Q&A can provide advice.
7. The Downtime | Episode 12: Digital Transformation
When it comes to digital transformation, modern companies typically come to mind. Companies that are on the cutting edge of technology and want to maintain their competitive edge.
8. Purdue’s new automated warehouse enhances hands-on experience
Purdue Polytechnic Institute’s new AutoStore automated storage and retrieval system will offer a logistics and warehousing experience for students.
9. The ways artificial intelligence is reshaping the supply chain
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the supply chain. Companies are automating mundane tasks, but what does the future look like?
10. How air can adversely affect lubricants, and how to avoid it
Taking seriously the potential performance, fluid life and machine longevity-related issues caused by air is an essential step in a modern plant maintenance plan.