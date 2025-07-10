The Downtime | Episode 12: Digital Transformation

Courtesy: WTWH Media

When it comes to digital transformation, modern companies typically come to mind. Companies that are on the cutting edge of technology and want to maintain their competitive edge.

It’s easy to imagine a manufacturer automating their invoicing processes with Enterprise Resource Planning software like Epicor‘s.

But what if your company is so old Mark Twain was an early investor? Webster Industries is that company, and it’s undergoing a digital transformation at 150 years old. They’ve moved their documentation to the cloud, and they’ve automated invoicing and other paper-heavy processes with ERP solutions.

Sarah Wynn and Sheri Kasprzak, co-hosts of The Downtime, chatted with Webster’s chief information officer Deb Anderson about that digital transformation.

They also explore the importance of augmented and virtual reality in manufacturing.

The Downtime Episode 12 Timestamps

00:17 – Episode introductions.

00:45 – Sheri introduces the conversation on digital transformation with Deb Anderson, chief information officer of Webster Industries, a 150-year-old manufacturer.

03:57: Sheri and Sarah interview Deb Anderson of Webster Industries.

18:16: Sheri and Sarah thank Deb for the conversation.

18:40 Sara talks about Antares Vision Group’s AI-driven visual inspections

21:25: Sheri talks about the impact of augmented reality and virtual reality in the manufacturing space.

24:15: Sheri and Sarah ponder whether they could possibly train with VR headsets.

26:17: Sheri and Sarah sign off.