Powering Progress: Meet the 2025 Engineering Leaders Under 40

Celebrating 35 engineering professionals who are driving transformation, mentorship, and excellence across the industrial landscape.

The future of engineering is in capable hands. The 2025 class of Engineering Leaders Under 40 showcases 35 early- to mid-career professionals whose work is accelerating progress in automation, controls, energy, infrastructure, and beyond. These individuals are not only delivering technical breakthroughs—they’re also redefining what leadership looks like in modern engineering environments.

This year’s honorees represent a rich diversity of disciplines and backgrounds, but they share a common vision: using their expertise to solve real-world problems, support their communities, and elevate their teams. From building gigafactories and digitizing frontline workflows to commissioning renewable facilities and mentoring young engineers, their stories highlight the ingenuity and resilience shaping today’s industrial workforce.

In addition to technical excellence, these leaders are passionate about mentorship, lifelong learning, and making engineering more inclusive and future-focused. Many balance high-stakes responsibilities with impactful volunteerism, family life, and personal passions that ground and energize their work.

We’re proud to honor these standout professionals who embody the values of innovation, service, and human-centered leadership. As you read their stories, we hope you’re as inspired as we are by the energy, optimism, and purpose they bring to engineering—and to the world.

Engineering Leaders Under 40, Class of 2025

Learn more about this program and how to nominate a colleague for 2026 at www.plantengineering.com/events-and-awards/engineering-leaders-under-40 or www.controleng.com/leaders-under-40. Nominations open April 1, 2026.