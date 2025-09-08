2025 Engineering Leader Under 40: Jason Cary, 29

Jason Cary, 29

Senior Manufacturing Engineer

ContiTech USA LLC

Wahpeton, ND, United States

What Makes Jason an Engineering Leader

Jason is a skilled engineer with a high mechanical aptitude and serves as a sub-lead in the manufacturing process engineering department. He consistently improves safety, processes, ergonomics, throughput, and efficiency on the floor—enhancing both the facility’s operations and the customer experience.

His common-sense approach to solving problems results in robust designs that function effectively in production environments, ensuring products are made with high-quality processes while keeping operator safety at the forefront. Respected and admired by colleagues, Jason is the kind of steady, collaborative force who quietly drives meaningful progress every day.

Achievements, Advancements & Career-related Industry Contributions

Jason was a primary contributor and leader on several major projects that won national recognition, including Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators Award and the National Manufacturing Leadership Council’s Manufacturing Leadership Awards.

He is Six Sigma Yellow Belt–certified and has completed multiple Dale Carnegie trainings on leadership and project management. These commitments to professional development reflect his dedication to enhancing communication, engineering methodologies, and people skills.

A self-starter who thrives on problem-solving, Jason became an expert in rubber extruding through hands-on experimentation, process trials, and formal training, including the University of Akron Polymer Training Center’s “Rubber Molding Processes, Principles, Troubleshooting & Mold Design” program. He now shares this expertise with other ContiTech manufacturing facilities to help improve rubber processing efficiency and quality.

At the Wahpeton facility, Jason has been the key engineer implementing a new waterjet work center, greatly increasing manufacturing capabilities. He has also led significant improvements to the rubber extruder production lines, boosting both quality and throughput.

Non-work-related Activities & Hobbies

Jason enjoys working with his hands, finding creative solutions to problems, and exploring new ways of doing things. At home, he frequently takes on repair and remodeling projects. He is also passionate about restoring classic cars with his father, a shared hobby that challenges him with detailed, meticulous work.

Interesting Details

Jason grew up in a part of Minnesota where mining dominates the local economy. Now working at the Wahpeton facility, which primarily produces industrial belts for agricultural equipment, he finds it ironic that Continental—the company that recently purchased the facility—also manufactures belts used in the mining industry where he was raised.

Known for his compassion, Jason and his wife, Lexi, have fostered dogs for years, helping them find permanent homes.

Why Jason Chose This Career

From an early age, Jason has had an innate curiosity about how things work and how to solve problems. He enjoys taking concepts from an idea to a design and ultimately to reality, finding great satisfaction in problem-solving. His goal is to make the world a better place by designing for the good of humankind—improving society, addressing challenges, and enjoying the process. For him, solving problems through engineering is both meaningful and exhilarating.