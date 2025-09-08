2025 Engineering Leader Under 40: Mena Francis, 37

Mena Francis, 37

Project Manager

Applied Control Engineering

Newark, DE, United States

What Makes Mena an Engineering Leader

Mena exemplifies leadership through his outstanding technical skills, dedication to continuous learning, and commitment to mentoring the next generation of engineers. With 10 years of experience in pharma and life sciences, he specializes in Class II medical device manufacturing and operations.

He also has extensive expertise in continuous improvement and is well-versed in GAMP, ISO 13485, and FDA standards and requirements. Inspired by the mentorship he received early in his career, Mena now strives to foster a culture of growth, collaboration, and innovation.

Achievements, Advancements & Career-related Industry Contributions

Mena holds multiple professional certifications, including:

Six Sigma Black Belt (CSSBB), American Society for Quality (ASQ).

Project Management Professional (PMP), Project Management Institute (PMI).

Black Seal High Pressure Boiler License.

As part of his Six Sigma Black Belt certification, Mena led a project that applied the 4M methodology—man, method, machine, and material—to deliver measurable quality improvements in a critical industry process. This initiative significantly enhanced performance and efficiency, underscoring his dedication to continuous improvement and operational excellence.

He is also recognized as a subject matter expert in steam sterilization and automated vision inspection systems, with hands-on experience refining and improving processes in both areas. His combination of technical expertise, leadership, and ability to drive lasting change distinguishes him as a standout contributor in his field.

Non-work-related Activities & Hobbies

Mena enjoys kayaking and biking to stay active and maintain balance, helping him recharge mentally and physically. He also plays chess to sharpen his strategic thinking and problem-solving skills. These pursuits reflect his commitment to personal growth and well-being, which in turn support his professional success.

Interesting Details

Passionate about exploring new cultures, Mena has traveled to more than 30 countries. Italy and Greece are among his favorites, thanks to their rich history, stunning architecture, and world-renowned cuisine—experiences that have deepened his appreciation for global perspectives and design.

In addition to travel, Mena practiced Greco-Roman wrestling, a sport that instilled discipline, resilience, and a strong work ethic. These personal experiences have enhanced both his personal and professional life.

Why Mena Chose This Career

From a young age, Mena was fascinated by how things work. He enjoyed taking apart computers, appliances, and cars, determined to fix problems firsthand. That curiosity for technology and mechanics naturally led him toward a career in engineering.

Drawn to planes, cars, and anything in motion, Mena saw mechanical engineering as the perfect way to channel his hands-on curiosity into a purposeful and impactful profession.