2025 Engineering Leader Under 40: Johnnie Burness, 39

Johnnie Burness, 39

Engineering Manager – Factory Systems and Test

Verdagy

Newark, CA, United States

What Makes Johnnie an Engineering Leader

Johnnie has been a key contributor and leader in high-impact projects across the automotive, energy, and building products industries.

In his current role at Verdagy, his leadership has guided the successful launch of a first-of-its-kind, gigawatt-scale electrolyzer factory. At Georgia-Pacific, he led the automation of high-risk manual operations and introduced innovative controls during upgrades to legacy systems. During his tenure at Tesla, Johnnie led a controls team that helped deliver Model 3 drive units to the consumer market.

He remains at the forefront of innovative and globally impactful manufacturing.

Achievements, Advancements & Career-related Industry Contributions

Johnnie is a licensed professional engineer in control systems and holds an executive MBA. These credentials reflect both technical expertise and a strong grasp of business strategy. His well-rounded perspective enables him to bridge engineering execution with organizational goals, making him a valuable leader in modern manufacturing environments.

He is an integral part of the Verdagy team that opened the first U.S. Dept. of Energy–supported electrolyzer cell manufacturing facility. He was also a member of Tesla’s Model 3 launch team, focusing on the drive unit line.

Non-work-related Activities & Hobbies

Johnnie is an avid reader of science fiction, most recently exploring the works of Kim Stanley Robinson. He finds inspiration in authors’ visions of the future, recognizing the critical role automation and controls play in shaping it.

Interesting Details

Johnnie began his manufacturing career at age 16 through a high school engineering co-op program, gaining early exposure to plant operations and professional engineering environments. This formative experience set the foundation for his career in industrial automation.

Notably, he did not travel by air until age 22 and had never been west of the Mississippi River before accepting a professional transfer to California. Since then, his work in controls engineering has taken him across the country and abroad, reflecting a career defined by adaptability and a commitment to growth.

Why Johnnie Chose This Career

Johnnie’s first co-op role at age 16 was at the same facility where his father, a now-retired UAW autoworker, was employed. He has always been drawn to manufacturing.

In his freshman year of college, he took a digital logic course that involved working with DL05 programmable logic controllers (PLCs). That academic experience with PLCs led him to accept an entry-level controls position after graduation.