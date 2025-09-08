2025 Engineering Leader Under 40: Luke Kellogg, 38

Luke Kellogg, 38

Senior Controls Engineer

Lectro Engineering

Saint Louis, MO, United States

What Makes Luke an Engineering Leader

Luke is an invaluable member of the team at Lectro Engineering. An expert on all of the company’s machines, he manages every PLC and HMI program and provides technical assistance to customers.

He is also at the forefront of new product development and machine updates, ensuring continuous improvement in quality. Luke excels in every aspect of machine design—from drafting schematics and developing programs to commissioning equipment at customer sites.

Achievements, Advancements & Career-related Industry Contributions

Luke began his career at Lectro Engineering as an assembly technician. His ability and determination enabled him to master the company’s equipment and transition into design work. He was promoted to controls engineer, where he began drawing electrical and pneumatic schematics and developing PLC and HMI programs.

As he took on increasing responsibility for schematics, programs, and technical support, Luke advanced to senior controls engineer. In this role, he now manages all programs and schematics while also training new control engineers at Lectro Engineering.

Among his achievements is the development of machinery that opened a new market for the company. Through his expert design and programming, Lectro Engineering introduced vision and leak testing machines for customers’ quality control needs—expanding the product line and strengthening customer value.

Non-work-related Activities & Hobbies

Faith and family are central to Luke’s life. He is active in his church, where he leads a small group gospel community, the youth group, and the children’s ministry.

Outside of church, he devotes most of his free time to his wife and four daughters. Together, they enjoy fun projects that encourage learning and growth.

Interesting Details

Luke has had no formal academic training in controls engineering. Instead, he developed his expertise through hands-on experience and independent research. Despite this unconventional path, he has become Lectro Engineering’s most accomplished controls engineer.

Earlier in life, Luke faced struggles with addiction. Through faith and family support, he overcame these challenges and now strives to give back to his community by serving in his church and mentoring the next generation.

Why Luke Chose This Career

Luke finds controls engineering both challenging and rewarding. He enjoys the problem-solving and puzzle-like nature of the work. As a child, when he imagined “engineering,” this was the kind of role he envisioned—building things and making them work.

What excites him most is the constant change and growth within the field, which provides ongoing opportunities to learn new skills and rise to new challenges.