2025 Engineering Leader Under 40: Shankar Narayanan, 38

Shankar Narayanan, 38

Technology Partnerships Manager

Amazon Web Services | Energy & Utilities

San Jose, CA, United States

What Makes Shankar an Engineering Leader

Shankar is a visionary leader driving digital transformation across the energy sector. With a background in engineering and leadership roles at GE, Baker Hughes, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), he has modernized legacy assets, scaled AI-driven reliability solutions, and helped reduce emissions and operational costs for critical infrastructure.

His work has empowered frontline workers, improved safety, and delivered measurable financial and environmental benefits. A published thought leader and mentor to energy-tech startups, Shankar exemplifies the future of industrial innovation. His achievements—and his commitment to advancing plant engineering through technology, sustainability, and human-centered leadership—make him a standout leader in the field.

Achievements, Advancements & Career-related Industry Contributions

Shankar has built an accomplished career spanning GE, Baker Hughes, and AWS, where he leads digital transformation initiatives for the energy sector. He has modernized legacy control systems in refineries and compressor stations, enabling AI- and cloud-based optimization that improves throughput, reduces emissions, and saves tens of millions annually in operational costs.

He has pioneered generative AI–powered asset reliability solutions, scaling them across more than 30 industrial sites and enabling real-time methane leak detection and mitigation. His contributions have improved safety, compliance, and profitability for oil and gas and power generation clients across North America.

A published author in Energy Tech Review, Plant Engineering, and Reliable Plant, Shankar shares practical frameworks for applying AI in industrial operations. He also mentors startups in global energy accelerators, serves on technical committees, and judges innovation challenges such as the Rice Business Plan Competition and the Global Energy Show.

A strong advocate for frontline enablement and sustainable innovation, Shankar bridges technology, operations, and business impact. His leadership is shaping the future of plant engineering through scalable, data-driven solutions and cross-sector collaboration.

Non-work-related Activities & Hobbies

Outside of work, Shankar dedicates time to mentoring energy and industrial technology startups through Plug and Play and the ION Innovation Alliance. Over the past year, he has advised founders on scaling technologies for decarbonization, reliability, and operational efficiency.

This role reflects his commitment to supporting the next generation of innovators, sharing hard-earned insights, and advancing sustainable solutions beyond his professional responsibilities.

Interesting Details

Shankar is widely recognized as an exceptional leader, as demonstrated by numerous testimonials from colleagues and team members on LinkedIn. His leadership style blends strategic vision with empathy and a commitment to fostering innovation.

Under his guidance, teams have achieved significant milestones, reflecting his ability to inspire and drive collective success. His dedication to mentorship and professional growth has left a lasting impact on those he has led, further reinforcing his reputation as a transformative leader in the industry.

Why Shankar Chose This Career

Shankar chose this career to bridge engineering, technology, and impact. Motivated by a passion for solving real-world problems, he saw industrial innovation as a way to make energy systems safer, cleaner, and more efficient.

He was drawn to the challenge of modernizing critical infrastructure and empowering frontline workers through digital tools. For Shankar, this field offers a unique opportunity to blend hands-on engineering with strategic leadership—shaping the future of industry while mentoring the next generation. His career reflects purpose, progress, and lasting transformation.