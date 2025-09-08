2025 Engineering Leader Under 40: Danny Dylong, 37

Danny Dylong, 37

Director, Manufacturing

The RoviSys Company

Aurora, OH, United States

What Makes Danny an Engineering Leader

Danny is a dynamic leader who brings accountability, teamwork, positive energy, and attention to detail to both internal and customer-facing engagements. His background in delivering turnkey automation solutions in the manufacturing sector has sharpened his ability to address near-term challenges while also developing robust, long-term strategies for customers.

He excels at building teams and fostering a positively energized culture, while creating opportunities for others to grow in their careers. His ability to connect with teammates, colleagues, and customers makes him a key contributor to the growth of RoviSys and a valued member of every team he serves.

Achievements, Advancements & Career-related Industry Contributions

Danny began his RoviSys career in 2009 as a systems engineering co-op from Ohio University. During his co-op, he traveled to Singapore to play a supporting role in commissioning and starting up automation equipment for a large manufacturer. The scale and success of this project ultimately led to the opening of RoviSys’ first office in the Asia-Pacific region.

After accepting a full-time position with RoviSys, and inspired by the fast-paced nature of onsite work, Danny joined the Glass Manufacturing division. There, he supported project development and deployments across four continents and 12 countries. While onsite, he refined his technical skills—design documentation, PLC/SCADA/Historian development, and commissioning/startup support—while also developing soft skills in managing competing demands, navigating language barriers, and coordinating cross-globe project teams.

From these experiences, Danny emerged as a well-rounded engineer and advanced from systems engineer to project engineer, group manager, and, most recently, director of the manufacturing business unit at RoviSys. In this role, he sets operational goals and business growth strategies for markets such as aerospace and defense, semiconductors, EV/battery, and automotive, with additional responsibilities in warehouse automation and test/measurement.

Non-work-related Activities & Hobbies

Danny enjoys being outdoors year-round and fills his free time with activities such as fishing, cycling, golf, scuba diving, camping, and basketball. When not participating, he can often be found cheering on Cleveland sports teams.

A self-described “serial hobbyist,” Danny enjoys challenging himself with new experiences and pushing beyond his comfort zone.

Interesting Details

Danny actively participates in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night event and the Parkinson’s Foundation’s Moving Day event. With family members impacted by these conditions, he is committed to supporting efforts that make a difference for them and others.

He is also a whisky enthusiast who enjoys sampling and comparing different pours from around the world.

Why Danny Chose This Career

Growing up in a large, outgoing family and holding several customer-facing service jobs before college, Danny found fulfillment in communicating and connecting with others. He was also the “inquisitive kid,” asking “why” until he truly understood something. Blending these experiences, Danny sought a career that combined both technical expertise and relationship building. He found that balance at RoviSys, where he thrives as a system integrator supporting customers.