2025 Engineering Leader Under 40: Christopher Evans, 30

Christopher Evans, 30

Project Engineer

The RoviSys Company

Houston, TX, United States

What Makes Christopher an Engineering Leader

Since joining RoviSys eight years ago, Christopher has played a significant role in the tremendous growth of the Texas office, which is now more than six times larger. As a project engineer in the Power and Energy Division—the newest group in the region—he leads, plans, and proposes projects while collaborating closely with customers and project teams.

Christopher’s eagerness to learn new technologies and willingness to share knowledge make him an invaluable leader. His steadfast technical support of new projects and his mentorship of new employees contribute to a company culture that keeps RoviSys vibrant.

Achievements, Advancements & Career-related Industry Contributions

Christopher began his career at RoviSys, advancing to his current role as Project Engineer II. Recognizing that his mechanical engineering degree provided limited computer and programming exposure, he built a home lab to deepen his understanding of computer technologies—knowledge that benefits his work in controls engineering.

Beyond project responsibilities, Christopher joined the RoviSys Quality Management System Lead team to help foster a culture of continuous improvement. He is also involved in the Growth Division, where he supports new hire training.

He is Gold certified in Inductive Automation’s Ignition SCADA platform and has experience with Rockwell, AVEVA PI, DeltaV, Honeywell, and EPMS systems. Through his inquisitive and adaptable nature, Christopher has earned a reputation as someone who “can figure it out” in a wide range of technical areas.

Non-work-related Activities & Hobbies

Christopher has always loved understanding how things work. With the rapid advancement of generative AI and large language models, he expanded his home lab this year with a self-built server for hosting AI systems locally. This setup allows him to explore applications and limitations of the technology while using it as a tool for programming, web design, math, and even a local virtual assistant linked to his home automation systems.

Interesting Details

Christopher recently began training for strongman competitions and earned second place in a local event. His commitment to both physical and mental health extends to supporting employee wellness groups in the Texas office that focus on exercise, diet, and mutual encouragement.

He is also musically and artistically inclined, playing several instruments (including guitar, piano, and bagpipes) and singing in a local choir. His creative pursuits have included 3D printing, woodworking, metalwork, bookbinding, and even forging his wife’s engagement ring by hand.

Among colleagues, Christopher is sometimes nicknamed “Captain,” a nod to Captain America.

Why Christopher Chose This Career

Christopher initially chose mechanical engineering before knowing exactly which discipline he wanted to pursue. As he enjoyed his courses, he continued with mechanical engineering while cultivating an interest in computers and electronics through CAD, programming, and side projects.

An internship in controls engineering revealed the overlap between mechanical knowledge of hardware and the ability to control its operation. “Blending those two together was a no-brainer,” Christopher has said, and working for a systems integrator became an exciting next step.