Top 5 Plant Engineering content: September 25 to October 1, 2023
Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered electric vehicle manufacturing, adjustable speed drives, Leaders Under 40 and more. Miss something? You can catch up here.
Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered electric vehicle manufacturing, adjustable speed drives, Leaders Under 40 and more. Links to each article below.
1. Improving electric vehicle manufacturing with digital transformation
Electric vehicle (EV) investments are increasing and automotive manufacturers are moving to meet this demand, but companies will need to effectively utilize digital transformation to help meet the growing demand.
2. Advantages of using adjustable speed drives, part 3: Questions and answers
Tim Albers and John Malinowski answer questions from the audience on variable frequency drives (VFDs), determining the optimal speed for efficiency and more.
3. What is an engineering trailblazer? Read about the 2023 leaders here
Engineering Leaders Under 40 include 34 rising stars of innovation.
4. Arc flash and electrical safety: Compliance and best practices
An arc flash incident is one of the most significant hazards that electrical maintenance workers may face. Five tips for preventing arc flash are highlighted.
5. Developing a data-driven approach to mitigating risk
Companies looking to modernize or improve their technology often face many challenges and need a risk mitigation strategy to get a better idea of what needs to be done.
The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2023, for articles published within the last two months.
Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.
Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.