Top 5 Plant Engineering content: September 25 to October 1, 2023

Courtesy: Chris Vavra, CFE Media and Technology

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered electric vehicle manufacturing, adjustable speed drives, Leaders Under 40 and more. Links to each article below.

Electric vehicle (EV) investments are increasing and automotive manufacturers are moving to meet this demand, but companies will need to effectively utilize digital transformation to help meet the growing demand.

Tim Albers and John Malinowski answer questions from the audience on variable frequency drives (VFDs), determining the optimal speed for efficiency and more.

Engineering Leaders Under 40 include 34 rising stars of innovation.

An arc flash incident is one of the most significant hazards that electrical maintenance workers may face. Five tips for preventing arc flash are highlighted.

Companies looking to modernize or improve their technology often face many challenges and need a risk mitigation strategy to get a better idea of what needs to be done.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2023, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.