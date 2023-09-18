Top 5 Plant Engineering content: September 11-17, 2023

Figure 1: An example of a digital twins solution architecture diagram. Courtesy: Saviant Consulting

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered intelligent digital twins, Leaders Under 40, green hydrogen production and more. Links to each article below.

Smart device and equipment manufacturers must include digital twins in their product roadmap to help their industrial customers digitize manufacturing operations.

Engineering Leaders Under 40 include 34 rising stars of innovation.

Green hydrogen is a growing industry with a lot of potential for manufacturers as an effective and clean energy source, but there are challenges ahead.

Electric vehicle (EV) investments are increasing and automotive manufacturers are moving to meet this demand, but companies will need to effectively utilize digital transformation to help meet the growing demand.

West Virginia University researchers are developing an advanced hydrogen flexible boiler to help eliminate greenhouse gas emissions in the food and beverage industry.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, September 11-17, 2023, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.