Top 5 Plant Engineering content: September 18-24, 2023

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered Leaders Under 40, Pack Expo 2023, electrical safety and more. Links to each article below.

Engineering Leaders Under 40 include 34 rising stars of innovation.

More than ever, companies expect automation and sustainability working together to reduce downtime and keep manufacturing runs smoothly.

With population growth and limited resources for potable water, ensuring continuous uptime is crucial.

The use of industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) predictive maintenance technology is becoming increasingly important for businesses that rely on rotating equipment such as motors, pumps and fans.

Quality 4.0 combines traditional qualities with Industry 4.0 technologies and concepts to improve manufacturing operations.

