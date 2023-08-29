Arc flash and electrical safety: Compliance and best practices

Arc flash insights

Electrical safety is of paramount importance in the workplace, and it is crucial for electrical maintenance personnel to have a clear understanding of the hazards they may encounter. One of the most significant hazards that electrical maintenance workers may face is an arc flash. This blog will discuss what arc flash is, how it occurs, why electrical safety is so important, why compliance with NFPA 70E and OSHA is critical and some best practices to prevent arc flash.

What is arc flash in the workplace?

Arc flash is a dangerous electrical phenomenon that occurs when an electric current jumps between two conductive objects. This phenomenon results in a release of energy in the form of light and heat, which can cause severe injury, burns or even death. Arc flash can occur in any industry with electrical equipment, including manufacturing, construction and maintenance.

How does arc flash occur?

Arc flash occurs when there is a breakdown in the insulation between two conductive objects. This breakdown can be caused by a number of factors, including human error, equipment failure, or environmental factors such as moisture or dust. Once the insulation is breached, an electrical current can jump between the two conductive objects, resulting in an arc flash. When it comes to preventing arc flash, electrical safety is essential in the workplace because electrical hazards can result in severe injury or death. Electrical hazards can also cause significant property damage and result in costly downtime.

Why is it important to comply with NFPA 70E and OSHA?

Compliance with NFPA 70E and OSHA is critical for ensuring the safety of electrical maintenance personnel. NFPA 70E provides guidelines for electrical safety in the workplace, including requirements for training, personal protective equipment (PPE) and hazard assessments. OSHA provides a framework for developing and implementing safety procedures to protect workers from electrical hazards.

Five best practices to prevent arc flash

Implementing best practices to prevent arc flash can help to reduce the risk of electrical hazards in the workplace. Here are some examples: