Courtesy: Beckhoff Automation.

Plant Engineering‘s top 5 content over the past week covered Product of the Year winners, predictive maintenance, condition-based monitoring, remote condition monitoring and robotic wearables. Links to each article below.

1. Plant Engineering 2021 Product of the Year Winners

The 2021 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May/June 2022 issue of Plant Engineering magazine.

2. How predictive maintenance impacts preventive maintenance

You can’t shut down every time there’s an alert.

3. Introduction to condition-based monitoring (CBM)

New technology advances help manufacturers across industries move away from inefficient maintenance processes, increasing machine uptime and plant productivity.

4. Remote condition monitoring can alleviate worker shortages

Core maintenance KPIs are tied to increased work completion, reduced backlogs and improved mean-time-to-repair.

5. Soft assistive robotic wearables benefit from rapid design tool

MIT researchers have created a design and fabrication tool for soft pneumatic actuators for integrated sensing, which can power personalized health care, smart homes, and gaming.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, May 16-22, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, Control Engineering, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.