Plant Engineering 2021 Product of the Year Winners
The 2021 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May/June 2022 issue of Plant Engineering magazine.
The finalists of the 34th annual Plant Engineering Product of the Year awards varied across 15 categories. This program honors the best innovations of 2021, as voted by the audience of Plant Engineering.
The Grand Award — given to the new product that received the highest number of votes among all 15 categories — is presented to Symphony Industrial AI for the Watchman AIR wireless vibration solution, originally in the Asset Management category of the 2021 competition. The Grand Award, and the 44 winners in 15 categories ranging from Actuators, Motors, Drives to Test & Measurement, will be honored with gold, silver and bronze trophies presented by CFE Media, publisher of Plant Engineering.
2021 Product of the Year Winners
Actuators, Motors, Drives
- Gold: XPlanar flying motion control system, Beckhoff Automation
- Silver: RVXi variable-speed air compressor, Mattei Compressors
- Bronze: PoleStar Smart-E cycling refrigeration compressed air dryer, Parker Hannifin
Advanced Analytics Software
- Gold: Team, enterprise-level analytics software, Seeq Corp.
- Silver: TrendMiner 2021.R2, TrendMiner
- Bronze: Formulation Advisor artificial intelligence software, Beyond Limits
Asset Management
- Gold: Machine Doctor – LTE rotary equipment fault detection, Nanoprecise Sci Corp.
- Silver: Azzier iOS maintenance management application, Tero Consulting Ltd.
- Bronze: MVP Plant v2.11 computerized maintenance management system, CMMS Data Group
- Bronze: iWAREHOUSE Real-Time Location System, The Raymond Corporation
Automated Processes
- Gold: Smart Function Kit for Handling mechatronics system, Bosch Rexroth
- Silver: Variblast precision safety air gun, Exair
- Bronze: Fluid Genius monitoring software, Eastman Chemical Co.
Control Systems
- Gold: R2000 control panel, FS-Elliott
- Silver: IOLITEd industrial data acquisition system, Dewesoft
- Silver: PACSystems RXi2-BP industrial computer, Emerson
- Bronze: CLICK PLUS programmable logic controller, AutomationDirect
- Bronze: FIEPOS field power supply, Puls
Electrical & Lighting
- Gold: Powerswitch Safety Disconnect Switch with Inform Technology, Leviton Manufacturing Co.
- Silver: Rocket Rack conduit, process piping support system, Robroy Industries, Raceway Division
- Bronze: Champ emergency lighting LED luminaire, Eaton
HVAC
- Gold: Cold Front evaporative cooler, Big Ass Fans
- Silver: Marley BasinGard cooling tower filter, SPX Cooling
- Bronze: PitMaster II under-leveler seal, Rite-Hite
I/O & Networking
- Gold: FL mGuard 1100 industrial network security device, Phoenix Contact
- Silver: iVisionmax-TAMS software, L&T Electrical & Automation
- Bronze: Rugged SuperSpeed 7-port USB 3.1 hub, Sealevel Systems
Mechanical
- Gold: NITROSource Compact PSA nitrogen gas generator, Parker Hannifin
- Silver: Intellistat ion air gun, Exair
Power
- Gold: Quint Power 600 VA dc to ac inverter, Phoenix Contact
- Silver: Power Xpert surge protection device, Eaton
- Bronze: EcoStruxure Power Operation SCADA system, Schneider Electric
Safety & Security
- Gold: Safe-Test Point voltage portal, Grace Technologies
- Silver: Guardhat IS HC1.1 Communicator smart hardhat, Guardhat
- Bronze: PIG SAN330 high-capacity touchless hand sanitizer dispenser, New Pig
Sensors
- Gold: Centurion Guided Radar level transmitter, Hawk Measurement
- Silver: Sushi Sensor continuous condition monitoring, Yokogawa Corp. of America
- Bronze: SEM3T Thermal Monitoring, Siemens Industry
Services
- Gold: Gas distribution program, Swagelok Co.
- Silver: Storeroom & Materials Management iBL course, Eruditio
Software
- Gold: MRO3i 2.0 workflow management software, Net Results Group
- Silver: Symphony Industrial AI Digital Manufacturing, Savigent
- Bronze: PACEdge industrial edge platform, Emerson
Test & Measurement
- Gold: Deltabar PMD75B absolute/gauge, differential pressure transmitter, Endress+Hauser
How to enter the competition
Submissions for the Plant Engineering 2022 Product of the Year program will open Monday, October 3, 2022, and continue through Friday, December 30, 2022. Eligible products include those first made available for purchase in the North American market between October 1, 2021, and December 31, 2022; read the Official Rules for additional eligibility requirements, instructions on how to enter and program contacts.
