Symphony Industrial AI Watchman AIR™

The finalists of the 34th annual Plant Engineering Product of the Year awards varied across 15 categories. This program honors the best innovations of 2021, as voted by the audience of Plant Engineering.

The Grand Award — given to the new product that received the highest number of votes among all 15 categories — is presented to Symphony Industrial AI for the Watchman AIR wireless vibration solution, originally in the Asset Management category of the 2021 competition. The Grand Award, and the 44 winners in 15 categories ranging from Actuators, Motors, Drives to Test & Measurement, will be honored with gold, silver and bronze trophies presented by CFE Media, publisher of Plant Engineering.

How to enter the competition

Submissions for the Plant Engineering 2022 Product of the Year program will open Monday, October 3, 2022, and continue through Friday, December 30, 2022. Eligible products include those first made available for purchase in the North American market between October 1, 2021, and December 31, 2022; read the Official Rules for additional eligibility requirements, instructions on how to enter and program contacts.

