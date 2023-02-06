Top 5 Plant Engineering content: January 30-February 5, 2023

Courtesy: Cincinnati Incorporated/Steve Rourke, CFE Media and Technology

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered motors, pumps, safety, energy efficiency and maintenance. Links to each article below.

1. Benefits of repairing versus replacing a motor

Significant savings can be made by upgrading old motors to more efficient modern alternatives, but sometimes it isn’t always possible, which can lead to companies repairing the motor instead.

2. Vertical turbine pump tips and tricks

Vertical turbine pumps (VTPs) are ubiquitous and used in many different applications constantly, which makes them more vulnerable to damage because of constant wear.

3. Addressing electrical safety hazards

Considering newer products and technologies can improve personnel safety, especially when combined with a “design for safety” approach and appropriate automation.

4. Six ways to make pumps more energy efficient

Around 16% of a typical industrial facility’s electricity costs are generated by its pumping systems. Six tips on reducing pumping system costs are highlighted.

5. Five ways maintenance engineers can improve maintenance management

Maintenance engineers play a key role in ensuring a machine remains functional and coordinates with the management team. Five tips are highlighted.

