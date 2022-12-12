Top 5 Plant Engineering content: December 5-11, 2022

Courtesy: IPS

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered maintenance, electric vehicles, control systems and system integration. Links to each article below.

1. Video: Using simulation technologies to craft material handling in a facility

At IPS, Stephen Lane is tasked with working directly with clients and internally with the team to develop simulation models to support sites worldwide

2. Electric vehicle tire challenges in winter

Electric and hybrid vehicles are being built and sold, worldwide, in increasing numbers, but their heavier weight compared to conventional vehicles is a challenge, particularly in winter conditions.

3. Control systems evolve to meet enterprise and operational needs

Develop and implement a holistic automation technology stack.

4. 2023 System Integrator of the Year winners

Integrator companies Eosys, NorthWind Technical Services and George T. Hall are recognized for their outstanding achievements.

5. How data is making a flour mill run smarter and leaner

Using analytics, data integration and advanced hardware helped a flour mill run smarter and leaner.

