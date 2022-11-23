Details about the class of 2023 System Integrator of the Year winners follow.

Prior winners also are named in the Control Engineering and Plant Engineering System Integrator of the Year Hall of Fame: www.controleng.com/SIY.

Many great control system integrators exist, and many are expanding system integration capabilities and talent to help clients remain competitive, relevant and useful in an accelerating world of technology developments and market demands. Congratulations to the applicants who took the time to answer questions and assembled supporting documents to meet requirements to become finalists. Thank you.

System Integrator of the Year 2023, judges, process

Meet the 2023 System Integrator of the Year judges, who volunteer time for the challenging and rewarding selection process. They are asked rank the finalists in each of three categories, divided by system integration revenue. Judges consider the assembled descriptions, metrics and examples of business skills (a thriving business enables engineering creativity), technical competence and customer satisfaction.

Anticipating future system integration excellence

While winners are announced in the Global System Integrator Report, a supplement to the November/December 2022 issues of Control Engineering and Plant Engineering, the award traditionally is dated for the following year, in recognition of anticipated excellent system integration work to come.

Now, please, learn more about the 2023 System Integrator of the Year companies in three categories.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.