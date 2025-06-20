Exclusive spotlight on 2025’s top system integrators

Control system integration industry celebrates excellence at the 2025 CSIA Awards ceremony.

Professionals in the system integration field recently met in San Diego, California, for the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) annual conference, where the 2025 CSIA Awards were presented. CSIA is a nonprofit trade association that represents control system integrators who apply engineering, technical, and business skills to automate industrial equipment and systems.

The awards acknowledge the contributions of individuals and companies to CSIA and the system integration industry.

CSIA supports system integrators by providing resources to improve business and management practices, and by encouraging knowledge sharing within the industry. With members around the world, CSIA contributes to the development of the system integration profession.

Becca Johnson, operational excellence, for A&E Engineering, served as emcee for the Awards Ceremony on June 5 during the 2025 CSIA Conference in San Diego, California.

CSIA recognized the following individuals and companies:

2025 Charlie Bergman “Remember Me” award

Brian Mullen, management consultant, Exotek

This award recognizes an individual who reflects the value of CSIA founding member Charlie Bergman through leadership, knowledge sharing, and commitment to the profession.

Pictured: Brian Mullen and Becca Johnson (right). Photo credit: Brad Zangwell Photography.

2025 Integrator Member of the Year award

EOSYS

Awarded to an integrator member in recognition of notable contributions to the association and the field through active participation and service.

Pictured: Becca Johnson (left); David Lax, president of EOSYS; and Tony Valasek, director of engineering, EOSYS (right). Photo credit: Brad Zangwell Photography.

2025 Partner Member of the Year award

ECBM

This award recognizes a Partner Member for active involvement with CSIA and contributions to its activities and development.

Pictured: Michael Cunningham, assistant vice president, and Becca Johnson. Photo credit: Brad Zangwell Photography.

2025 Emerging Leader award

Lindsey Weimer, business development director, MartinCSI

This award recognizes an early-career professional who has shown leadership potential, innovative thinking, and engagement with the industry.

Pictured: Lindsey Weimer (left) and Becca Johnson. Photo credit: Brad Zangwell Photography.

2025 Social Responsibility award

Hebron Soft/Hebron Academy

Presented to an Integrator or Partner Member recognized for notable efforts incorporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives.

Pictured: Kostiantyn Polosukhin, CEO; Liliya Valihun, Chair; and Becca Johnson (right). Photo credit: Brad Zangwell Photography.

Special recognition

Víctor Javier González Pulido, director of Cybermax Automation, was acknowledged for his 10 years of involvement with CSIA’s LATAM region. Henry Kattan, general director of Cybermax, accepted the recognition on his behalf following recorded remarks from González Pulido.

Pictured: Víctor Javier González Pulido (right). Photo credit: EZ Event Photography.

Pictured: Henry Kattan (left) and Jose Rivera. Photo credit: Brad Zangwell Photography.

“This year’s Awards Ceremony was more than a celebration.

It was a powerful reminder of the extraordinary vision, innovation, and leadership driving our industry forward.

It was a true honor to celebrate the individuals and organizations who are not only making a lasting impact today but are also laying the foundation for a smarter, more connected world,” said outgoing CSIA CEO Jose Rivera.

Pictured: Jose Rivera. Photo credit: Brad Zangwell Photography.

Other awards

The ceremony recognized theSystem Integrator of the Year Award for 2025, from Control Engineering and Plant Engineering, WTWH Media:

