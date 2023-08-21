Top 5 Plant Engineering content: August 14-20, 2023

Courtesy: Grace Technologies

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered IIoT predictive condition monitoring, electrical safety, hazard protection trends and more. Links to each article below.

The use of industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) predictive maintenance technology is becoming increasingly important for businesses that rely on rotating equipment such as motors, pumps and fans.

Predictive maintenance can ensure electrical systems are designed correctly and operated safely.

Safety in manufacturing facilities takes many forms and it is critical companies do all they can to ensure their workers are safe.

Developing a strong motor maintenance strategy can provide companies with many benefits long-term as it reduces downtime and can help companies avoid large repair or replacement costs.

To avoid costly, unplanned downtime, leveraging condition monitoring in a reliability plan is essential

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, August 14-20, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

