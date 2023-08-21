Top 5 Plant Engineering content: August 14-20, 2023
Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered IIoT predictive condition monitoring, electrical safety, hazard protection trends and more. Links to each article below.
1. The benefits of IIoT predictive condition monitoring for maintenance programs
The use of industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) predictive maintenance technology is becoming increasingly important for businesses that rely on rotating equipment such as motors, pumps and fans.
2. How state-of-the-art predictive maintenance best practices can achieve electrical safety
Predictive maintenance can ensure electrical systems are designed correctly and operated safely.
3. What are the trends in hazard protection and safety?
Safety in manufacturing facilities takes many forms and it is critical companies do all they can to ensure their workers are safe.
4. Maintenance and management strategies for better-performing electric motors
Developing a strong motor maintenance strategy can provide companies with many benefits long-term as it reduces downtime and can help companies avoid large repair or replacement costs.
5. Reduce dreaded pump problems or failures with condition monitoring
To avoid costly, unplanned downtime, leveraging condition monitoring in a reliability plan is essential
