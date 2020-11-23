Top 5 Plant Engineering articles November 16-22, 2020

Courtesy: Fluke Reliability

The top 5 most read articles online, from November 16-22, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered Product of the Year finalists, maintenance automation, wearable exoskeletons, facility safety and building a maintenance program. Links to each article below.

1. 2020 Product of the Year Finalists

2. Maintenance automation: create a new recipe for data integration

To get top ROI for digitalizing your asset maintenance, consider a modernized version of the automation pyramid using ISA-95 Enterprise-Control System Integration.

3. Researchers designing wearable exoskeleton

Designing a wearable exoskeleton will help workers thrive and function longer in harsh, physically strenuous environments such as construction.

4. Three ways to pandemic-proof your facility

Segregation, cleanability, and automation/process closure are proven ways to protect viral containment through a pandemic and beyond.

5. How to build a better testing and maintenance program

The central objectives of any maintenance program are to extend the life of the equipment, increase facility uptime and improve plant safety.

