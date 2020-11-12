2020 Product of the Year Finalists
The official ballot is open for voting for Plant Engineering North American print and digital edition subscribers, for a limited time. Cast your votes at www.plantengineering.com/NP4E.
Voting for the 33rd annual Product of the Year awards is now open! This year, companies submitted their new and improved products introduced to the North American market between October 2019 and September 2020 to be judged for this distinguished honor. Here, we have listed the finalists in each of the 12 categories.
Use the links below to read about each of the Finalists and vote for the products you feel are the best in their categories by Feb. 5, 2021. The product that receives the most votes within the program will be named the Grand Award winner of 2020. The results will be announced at the 2021 Engineering Awards in Manufacturing Dinner in Chicago in early April 2021 (event is tentative on the status of the global pandemic); online early April 2021; and in the May 2021 issue of Plant Engineering magazine.
Asset Management
- AMS Asset Monitor, Emerson Automation, emerson.com
- Augmented reality for Plantweb Optics asset performance platform, Emerson Automation, emerson.com
- Netilion IIoT solution platform, Endress+Hauser, http://us.endress.com
- ControlGate control system gateway, Grace Technologies, graceport.com
- HawkEye 365 online inventory and level monitoring portal, Hawk Measurement, https://hawkmeasurement.com
- Interactive piping and instrumentation diagram (P&ID), Sphera, https://sphera.com
- APM 360 asset performance management software, Symphony AzimaAI, https://symphonyazimaai.com
Automation & Controls
- ProductivityOpen Arduino-compatible controller, AutomationDirect, automationdirect.com
- Programmable Smart Encoder, Autotech Controls, autotechcontrols.net
- OSA Remote +Flow industrial control system, Bedrock Automation, https://bedrockautomation.com
- ctrlX Automation controls platform, Bosch Rexroth, boschrexroth-us.com
- HMIS Multi-Legend Alarm Indicator, EAO, eao.com
- MTL SUM5 smart universal marshalling solution, Eaton Corp., eaton.com
- 4870SS-ETC120 dual 316SS cabinet cooler, Exair, exair.com
- Experion PKS Highly Integrated Virtual Environment, Honeywell Process Solutions, honeywellprocess.com/en-us
- FL Switch 1000 unmanaged Ethernet switch, Phoenix Contact, phoenixcontact.com/us
- VTScada V12 integrated HMI, SCADA platform; Trihedral, vtscada.com
Compressed Air
- NxHE two-stage rotary screw air compressor, FS-Curtis, http://us.fscurtis.com
- Mobilair M500-2 portable compressor, Kaeser Compressors, us.kaeser.com
- QOFT rotary tooth compressor, Quincy Compressor, quincycompressor.com
- QPVS variable-speed drive refrigerated air dryer, Quincy Compressor, quincycompressor.com
Electric Motors & Drives
- Mangoldt 5-in-1 Type ACL line/load reactor, Allied Industrial Marketing, alliedindustrialmarketing.com
- ctrlX Drive compact modular drive system, Bosch Rexroth, boschrexroth-us.com
- SineWave Nexus motor protection filter, MTE Corp., mtecorp.com
- Simotics Advantage motor, Siemens Industry, https://usa.siemens.com/pi
Energy Management
- Smart EBMX enclosure, Eaton Corp., eaton.com
- Class I, Division 2 STE main breaker; Eaton Corp., eaton.com
- EnergyPQA.com cloud-based energy management system, Electro Industries/GaugeTech, www.electroind.com
- EMpro energy monitoring device, Phoenix Contact, phoenixcontact.com/us
Environmental Health
- BioSpray-5 ultra-portable surface sanitation system, Goodway Technologies, goodway.com
- GMM21004 social distancing floor sign, New Pig, newpig.com
- PLS2028 portable, adjustable clear barrier and sneeze guard; New Pig, newpig.com
- SilverStreak 2020 hands-free sanitizer dispenser, PowerSafe Automation, https://powersafeautomation.com
Fluid Handling
- EF6010SS no-drip external mix atomizing nozzle, Exair, exair.com
- FLT753 oil and sediment catch basin filtration insert system, New Pig, newpig.com
- Blackmer MAGNES sliding vane magnetic drive pump, PSG, psgdover.com
Maintenance Software
- MVP Plant V2.8 computerized maintenance management system, CMMS Data Group, cdg.com
- PredictPulse remote monitoring application, Eaton, eaton.com
- Enabled Services control system health and performance software, Honeywell Process Solutions, honeywellprocess.com/en-us
- Wilden SafeGuard pump monitoring system, PSG, psgdover.com
Maintenance Tools & Equipment
- Varnish Removal System, Des-Case Corp., descase.com
- 6103 EasySwitch wet-dry vacuum, Exair, exair.com
- 87V MAX True-rms digital multimeter, Fluke Corp., fluke.com
- PQ400 electrical measurement window, Fluke Corp., fluke.com
- LCR-Reader-MPA all-in-one digital multimeter, Siborg Systems, siborg.com
Material Handling Systems
- Automatic production assistant (APAS), Bosch Rexroth, boschrexroth-us.com
- 303SS air conveyor, Exair, exair.com
- 40 x 48 Odyssey HD open deck pallet, ORBIS Corp., orbiscorporation.com/en-us
- Sealmaster USRB PN Gold mounted spherical roller bearing, Regal Beloit America, regalbeloit.com
- Hyster J50-60XNL integrated lithium-ion counterbalanced forklift, Yale Materials Handling Corp., yale.com/north-america/en-us
- NR/NDR-DC/EC narrow aisle reach truck, Yale Materials Handling Corp., yale.com/north-america/en-us
Plant Analytics & Design
- PDX predictive analytics software, Predictronics, https://predictronics.com
- ThingWorx Kepware Server industrial connectivity software, PTC Kepware, https://ptc.com
- EcoStruxure Power Advisor analytics software, Schneider Electric, schneider-electric.com
- Seeq R22 advanced analytics for process manufacturing, Seeq Corp., seeq.com
- TrendHub 2.0 analytics software, TrendMiner, trendminer.com
Safety
- Crouse-Hinds Champ CPMV LED wallpack, Eaton Corp., eaton.com
- SpectraSAFE wireless video security system, Hubbell Lighting, hubbelllighting.com
- LEV IEC 60309 pin and sleeve device, Leviton Manufacturing Co., leviton.com/en
- Impact-A-Track LED for door tracks, TKO Doors, tkodoors.com
- Impact-A-Track Reflect for sectional door tracks, TKO Doors, tkodoors.com
How to Cast Your Vote
Voting for the Plant Engineering 2020 Product of the Year awards program opened Nov. 12, 2020, and is hosted within the New Products for Engineers platform. Voting is only open to qualified subscribers of Plant Engineering products (magazine—print or digital, enewsletters, white papers, etc.). Qualified subscribers are encouraged to vote in as many categories for which they are qualified based on technological advancement, service to the industry and market impact. Read more about voting eligibility via the program’s Official Rules.
- Qualified voters, please register for a new user account or sign in to your existing user account within New Products for Engineers: plantengineering.com/NP4E
- Select “Awards” from the menu bar to arrive at the “Award Programs” page (direct link: https://gspplatform.cfemedia.com/pe/award-programs). Select “Plant Engineering 2020 Product of the Year” to view the finalists in their categories and cast your votes.
- Review, submit and/or edit your votes by Friday, February 5, 2021.