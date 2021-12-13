Maintenance

Top 5 Plant Engineering articles Dec. 6-12, 2021

Articles about how to launch a successful predictive maintenance program, artificial intelligence developed to understand object relationships, and more were Plant Engineering's five most clicked articles from Dec. 6-12, 2021.

By Keagan Gay December 13, 2021
The top 5 most read articles online, from Dec. 6-12, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered how to launch a successful predictive maintenance program, artificial intelligence developed to understand object relationships, and more. Links to each article below.

1. How to launch a successful predictive maintenance program

An approach that keeps people at the center of the digitalization project has a better chance of success.

2. System integrator rebrands to reflect changes in company culture, focus

PREMIER System Integrators has rebranded its name to EOSYS to reflect their changing focus in terms of company culture and services the company offers.

3. Artificial intelligence developed to understand object relationships

A machine-learning model developed by MIT researchers could enable robots to understand interactions in the world in the way humans do with artificial intelligence.

4. The drive to net-zero, sustainability and digital

Technologies create many new opportunities and challenges for the lubrication industry when it comes to sustainability.

5. How manufacturing operations management (MOM) improves operations, reduces risk

Manufacturing operations management (MOM) enables manufacturers to automatically connect with machines to collect critical data without manual inputs. Do you know how to reduce reduce the “six big losses” in manufacturing?

 

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Dec. 6-12, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.

Keagan Gay
Author Bio: Keagan Gay is a digital media & production coordinator for CFE Media.
