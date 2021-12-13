Courtesy: Syspro

The top 5 most read articles online, from Dec. 6-12, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered how to launch a successful predictive maintenance program, artificial intelligence developed to understand object relationships, and more. Links to each article below.

1. How to launch a successful predictive maintenance program

An approach that keeps people at the center of the digitalization project has a better chance of success.

2. System integrator rebrands to reflect changes in company culture, focus

PREMIER System Integrators has rebranded its name to EOSYS to reflect their changing focus in terms of company culture and services the company offers.

3. Artificial intelligence developed to understand object relationships

A machine-learning model developed by MIT researchers could enable robots to understand interactions in the world in the way humans do with artificial intelligence.

4. The drive to net-zero, sustainability and digital

Technologies create many new opportunities and challenges for the lubrication industry when it comes to sustainability.

5. How manufacturing operations management (MOM) improves operations, reduces risk

Manufacturing operations management (MOM) enables manufacturers to automatically connect with machines to collect critical data without manual inputs. Do you know how to reduce reduce the “six big losses” in manufacturing?

