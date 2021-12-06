David Lax, president of EOSYS, which was formerly Premier System Integrators. Courtesy: EOSYS

PREMIER System Integrators has rebranded as EOSYS, effective immediately. Founded in 1991, the company chose to rebrand after 30 years in operation to better reflect its employee-ownership structure, recent growth, and expanded services.

“We began the rebranding process earlier this year in recognition of the fact that our services today extend far beyond system integration. We have expanded our capabilities and developed a tremendous track record of success due to the culture we have created as an employee-owned company,” said EOSYS president David Lax in a press release. “After 30 years, we wanted to develop a brand that better fit our culture and our work, and a brand that could accelerate our growth in the industry.”

The EOSYS name was chosen to highlight the key differentiator between the company and its competitors: EOSYS is entirely employee owned. This creates strong investment from every employee in the success of clients, and it is also a key factor in hiring and retaining the best professionals in the field.

“Employee ownership is the primary driver of our company culture and the bedrock component of how we treat our customers and partners,” Lax said. “It made perfect sense for us to highlight this in our new branding.”

EOSYS has more than 200 employee-owners working across four offices in Nashville, Atlanta, Cincinnati, and Huntsville. EOSYS offers automation solutions, digital transformation, panel fabrication, field installation services, and industrial IT.

– Edited from an EOSYS press release by CFE Media.