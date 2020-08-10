Top 5 Plant Engineering articles August 3-9, 2020

Courtesy: Fluke Reliability

The top 5 most read articles online, from Aug. 3-9, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered VFD parameters, CMMS success, robotic software, industrial lubrication and predictive analytics. Links to each article below.

1. Top 5 VFD parameter changes explained

Programming variable frequency drives (VFDs) to fit most industrial applications require only the most basic settings to operate the motor. Understand these 5 VFD parameter changes to optimize VFD programming to fit most motor-drive applications.

2. Tips on how to achieve multisite CMMS success

How four companies accomplished multisite CMMS implementations, gaining a consolidated view of operations and standardized maintenance practices.

3. Robotic software improves robot health

Industrial robotic software, industrial networks and cloud-based technologies are helping to improve industrial robotic health, improve robotic uptime and better manage robotic assets.

4. Find the right products for diverse industrial lubrication applications

The 2020 Plant Engineering Industrial Lubrication Guide informs manufacturers with an understanding of market options and innovations.

5. Predictive analytics for efficient manufacturing production

Food and beverage manufacturers can use predictive analytics to reduce product waste and downtime.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.