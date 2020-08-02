Robotic software improves robot health

Robotics

Learning Objectives Robotics use sensors and data to interact with analytical software and dashboards for effective planning and maintenance.

Robot fleet data can be aggregated and analyzed over time.

Robots and other assets can use remote monitoring software and services.

Industrial robots are getting smarter about their own health. Robotics software, industrial communications and industrial networks among robots, and cloud technologies assist with remote diagnostics, analytics and maintenance. Use predictive maintenance, sensors, industrial networks and analytics to keep assets running safely without risk of extended troubleshooting and repairs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robot condition monitoring, remote access, asset management

ABB Robotics and other plant assets can connect to the ABB Ability Connected Services, which the company says can result in up to 25% fewer incidents and 60% faster response time and measurable production increases. The company says more than 50,000 robots embed connectivity and 10,000 are using it. ABB MyRobot web application software delivers the cloud-based software. Services include condition monitoring and diagnostics, backup management, remote access, fleet assessment and asset management.

Robot diagnostics, robot uptime, robot fleet visibility

The Fanuc Field Service system offers more than 20 cloud-based software applications, some released and others planned, with functions including robotic diagnostics and maintenance. Fanuc offers hardware and software to support robots with software to help with predictive maintenance and with reducing down-time to zero. Fanuc describes its FIELD system (Fanuc Intelligent Edge Link & Drive system) as an open platform for the manufacturing industry that targets improvements in productivity and efficiency. Third-party developers can freely develop and sell applications and converters for devices. As various devices on the shop floor can be connected without barriers related to generation or manufacturer, centralized management of equipment and data and data sharing are enhanced.

Fanuc’s ZDT (zero down time) application collects and analyzes data to track each robot’s health and maintenance needs during production. The application notifies the user if action is required to prevent unexpected downtime. A web portal offers collective information about the robot fleet where across many locations. Beyond eliminating unexpected downtime, ZDT is designed to maximize throughput, optimize maintenance costs and extend robot life.

Other Fanuc Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) offerings include an integration server to provide machine tool monitoring and simulation software for robot workcell setup.

Robot fleet status, robot analytics and robot motor temperature

Kuka AG (Midea Group of China is the majority shareholder) offers Kuka Connect, a cloud-based analytics and robot intelligence platform giving users access to robot data from any device anywhere. A data dashboard shows robot fleet status, historical analysis, and a robot axis motor heat map with live temperature readings in 3D visualization. Advantages include streamlined workflows related to robot maintenance, less robot downtime and optimized efficiency.

Mark T. Hoske is content manager, Control Engineering, CFE Media, mhoske@cfemedia.com, with information from the companies mentioned.

