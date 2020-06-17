Find the right products for diverse industrial lubrication applications

Courtesy: STLE

The idea of industrial lubrication isn’t especially difficult to grasp. If the wheel were one of the first technologies ever than the lubrication required to grease the wheels couldn’t have been far behind.

Few parts of a manufacturing plant are untouched by some form of lubrication products — from bearings and gears to motors and drives. Finding the right products for these diverse applications is a matter of collaboration involving maintenance teams and their lubrication suppliers. They work in concert to apply the right solution to the right challenge and to recognize and apply breakthroughs in industrial lubrications – and in component materials – to help deliver uncompromised uptime.

The 2020 Plant Engineering Industrial Lubrication Guide, sponsored by Lubriplate Lubricants Co., and prepared in partnership with the Society for Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE), a CFE Media content partner, is evidence of continuing gains in materials sciences, leading to innovations for oils and greases that help keep manufacturing plants humming. The guide provides manufacturers with an understanding of the market options available.

The costs of any lubricant always must be considered in the context of the costs of downtime and safety. We invariably consider what happens when lubricants fail, often because they were not properly monitored or measured. We don’t always look at a catastrophic failure in a gearbox or motor from the issue of safety, but if workers are in the area when these failures occur, employee injury is a real possibility.

The continuing partnership between manufacturers and lubrication suppliers — and working in consort with organizations such as STLE, which provide the technical research and in-depth analysis of industrial needs — keeps these issues at the forefront of any preventive maintenance programs. As sensors become more attuned to the issues of gear-based systems, this data will also better inform the plant maintenance team to potential issues before they become a productivity or safety issue.

We thank our partners for this year’s Lubrication Guide, including the companies that submitted their materials for consideration, and we hope our readers find the content useful.

In addition to the feature articles devoted to various aspects of industrial lubrication, the following feature articles are available below:

Survey says better test methods needed for industrial lubricants in manufacturing

Find a common tribology perspective

Analyze oil thoroughly

Fundamentals of ferrography