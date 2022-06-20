Courtesy: Sullair, LLC.

Plant Engineering‘s top 5 content over the past week covered compressed air systems, preventive maintenance, Lean manufacturing tools, Product of the Year winners and detecting dangerous gases. Links to each article below.

1. Let’s talk about compressed air systems

Managing leaks (and everything else) in an industrial compressed air system.

2. Preventive maintenance software: Doing preventive maintenance the right way

Preventive maintenance is a better way of preventing equipment breakdowns before they cause problems on the plant floor.

3. Introducing Lean manufacturing tools and techniques

Lean manufacturing tools and techniques demands a mental shift among employees, steady elimination of process wastes and perfecting best operational practices.

4. Plant Engineering 2021 Product of the Year Winners

The 2021 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May/June 2022 issue of Plant Engineering magazine.

5. Detecting dangerous gases to improve safety and reduce emissions

One versatile technology helps protect people and plants, while also detecting fugitive greenhouse gases.

