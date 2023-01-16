Top 5 Plant Engineering content: January 9-15, 2023

Courtesy: Applied Control Engineering, Inc.

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered plant automation, control systems, arc flashes, uninterruptible power supplies and energy management. Links to each article below.

1. Five control system design challenges for developing wave energy converter

Wave energy has a lot of potential for renewable energy, but developing a sustainable and efficient project for a power company had several challenges that needed to be overcome

2. Control systems evolve to meet enterprise and operational needs

Develop and implement a holistic automation technology stack

3. Arc flash best practices and tips

Arc flash events are among the most common source of injuries, but there are ways workers and employers can bypass them

4. Uninterruptible power supplies defeat unplanned downtime

How a UPS system enhances a generator’s system design

5. Your questions answered: Energy management with variable speed drives (VFDs)

Reducing fan speed in a variable torque load application by 20% can lead to energy savings of 50%

