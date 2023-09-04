Top 5 Plant Engineering content: August 28 to September 3, 2023

Figure 1: In a potential failure (P-F) curve, oil analysis is used early to reveal if the oil is degrading or contaminated, to avoid issues that will cause the equipment to begin failing. If needed, it also can be used later in the interval to identify wear metals. Courtesy: Motion

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered intelligent pump condition monitoring, arc flash best practices, adjustable speed drives and more. Links to each article below.

To avoid costly, unplanned downtime, leveraging condition monitoring in a reliability plan is essential.

An arc flash incident is one of the most significant hazards that electrical maintenance workers may face. Five tips for preventing arc flash are highlighted.

Tim Albers and John Malinowski discuss energy efficiency in motors and synchronous motors and the benefits engineers can realize.

An electrical preventive maintenance (EPM) can help identify safety risks, correct reliability issues and give an overall view of the health status of a facility’s electrical infrastructure.

Smart device and equipment manufacturers must include digital twins in their product roadmap to help their industrial customers digitize manufacturing operations.

