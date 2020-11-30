Top 5 Plant Engineering articles November 23-29, 2020

Courtesy: High Voltage Maintenance (HVM)

The top 5 most read articles online, from November 23-29, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered testing and maintenance programs, LEED certification, Product of the Year finalists, robots packaging eggs and maximizing people power. Links to each article below.

1. How to build a better testing and maintenance program

The central objectives of any maintenance program are to extend the life of the equipment, increase facility uptime and improve plant safety.

2. How LEED certification and power plants can coexist

With the use of renewables, green energy will become the norm, powered by LEED and PEER standards.

3. 2020 Product of the Year Finalists

The official ballot is open for voting for Plant Engineering North American print and digital edition subscribers, for a limited time. Cast your votes at www.plantengineering.com/NP4E.

4. How robots package eggs

Robot palletizer safely packs fresh eggs, increases throughput and reduces costs.

5. How to maximize people power with digital capabilities

Why human capital is key to prospering in the new manufacturing normal

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, November 23-29, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.