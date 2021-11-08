Courtesy: Daniel Penn Associates

The top 5 most read articles online, from Nov. 1-7, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered how to keep spare part inventories accurate, make to stock vs. make to order, differences between NEMA and IEC electric motors, and more. Links to each article below.

1. How to keep spare part inventories accurate for maintenance departments

Spare part inventory management isn’t easy to get started and it’s even harder to maintain. Everyone in a maintenance department has a role to play in helping ensure accuracy and cleanliness.

2. Make to stock vs. make to order: Why one is on the rise

Make to order (MTO) is gaining traction with manufacturers because it allows consumers to purchase products customized to their specifications.

3. Differences between NEMA and IEC electric motors

NEMA and IEC motors are similar but have different usual practices; take care when managing a facility with a mixed population.

4. Four sustainability features from award-winning food plant

The plant’s sustainability features could be relevant for other projects, regardless of product or processing.

5. Advances in additive manufacturing research and development

The University of Toledo Institute of Applied Engineering Research (IAER) is working on advanced manufacturing with a focus on additive manufacturing.

