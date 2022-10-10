Top 5 Plant Engineering content: October 3-9, 2022

Courtesy: Motion.

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered bearings, electric vehicles, management culture and more. Links to each article below.

1. Bearings, bearings, bearings… the world runs on bearings

To support overall bearing maintenance, addressing careless work habits goes a long way.

2. Electric vehicle tire challenges in winter

Electric and hybrid vehicles are being built and sold, worldwide, in increasing numbers, but their heavier weight compared to conventional vehicles is a challenge, particularly in winter conditions.

3. Management culture and the maintenance prize

There are many benefits to equipment longevity when attention is paid to practices. Four types of maintenance and culture tips are highlighted.

4. Engineering Leaders Under 40, Class of 2022

The future of automation, engineering and manufacturing relies on the younger workforce, and these 36 individuals are here to advance their industries now and for years to come.

5. The process of effective predictive maintenance

Best practice strategies involve reducing maintenance costs and improving equipment performance.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, October 3-9, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Christina Miller, associate editor, Plant Engineering, CFE Media and Technology, cmiller@cfemedia.com.

